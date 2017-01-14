Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLHC) has announced a new package for winter travelers at Red Lion Inn & Suites Brooklyn. This special offer allows guests to experience classic NYC attractions, including 5th Avenue’s Winter Window Displays, Restaurant Week and ice skating in Central Park.

This winter getaway package includes:



25% Off a 4-night stay through February

Complimentary breakfast

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Best Available Rates

“There’s something magical about New York City during the winter season,” Dany Jean-Philippe the director of sales and revenue. “In addition to the bright lights of some of the city’s most sought-after attractions, Brooklyn and Manhattan alike bustles with holiday cheer and the renewed spirit of a new year. We want our guests to take advantage of this special time with personalized service at affordable rates.”

Located in Gowanus, Red Lion Inn & Suites Brooklyn is the first RLHC property in New York City, which celebrated its grand opening after completing a series of multi-million dollar renovations. Nestled just 20 minutes away from Manhattan via subway, Red Lion Inn & Suites Brooklyn is located near Metrotech Center, Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Academy of Music, and the Brooklyn Bridge.

Positioned by the New York Times as a destination to explore the ‘real’ Brooklyn on a budget, Red Lion Inn & Suites invites guests with authentic New York experiences. Amenities at Red Lion Inn & Suites Brooklyn include 42-inch screen TVs with access to HBO premium channels; high-speed Wi-Fi; Tempurpedic mattresses; marble sinks; Cascadia products; and onsite parking. Guests can also take advantage of onsite concierge service to book tour and Woodberry transfer services.

About Red Lion Inn and Suites Brooklyn:

Centrally located in the Gowanus area of Brooklyn, Red Lion Inn & Suites Brooklyn is the first Red Lion Hotel Operated in New York City and Brooklyn, NY. Red Lion Inn & Suites Brooklyn is operated by Boast Hotels since December 2013.