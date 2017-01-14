The American Water Works Association Board of Directors today selected David Rager of Cincinnati as the association’s next president-elect during its annual winter meeting. Four vice presidents, one director-at-large and one service provider director-at-large were also elected.

An AWWA member for nearly 15 years, Rager is the principal of Rager Management Consulting, LLC. He was CEO for SD1 in Kentucky for four years and for the Greater Cincinnati Water Works for 17 years. For AWWA, he has served as Association treasurer, chair of the Water Utility Council and a member of the International Council. A former chair of the Board of Trustees for the Water Research Foundation, Rager is a member of the Ohio Section and the Kentucky/Tennessee Section.

Rager begins his role as president-elect in June at the conclusion of AWWA’s Annual Conference and Exposition in Philadelphia. He will serve his one-year presidential term beginning in June 2018.

The four vice presidents elected by the board are:



Raymond Baral Jr. has been an active member of the Connecticut Section for 22 years. He is the assistant manager of water treatment at the Metropolitan District Commission in Hartford, Conn.

Stephen Blankenship, a member of the New Jersey Section for 16 years, represents the Section at many AWWA workshops, events and conferences. He is the executive director/chief engineer at Hamilton Township MUA in Mays Landing, N.J.

Mark Coleman has been an AWWA member for 35 years and is a George Warren Fuller Award winner. He is currently the Michigan Section director and is a senior vice-president at Wade Trim in Detroit.

Alan Forrest has been an active member of the Arizona Section for 22 years, where he currently is the director. He is a senior manager in the water business group at CH2M.

Also elected was Marshall Thompson as a director-at-large. Thompson is the director of operations at SUEZ Water Idaho in Boise. An AWWA member for 10 years, he serves as chair of the Water Information Technology Committee for the Pacific Northwest Section. He is a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve.

Also elected was Randy Moore as a service provider director-at-large. Moore has been an active member of AWWA for 34 years at the Missouri Section and is a regular contributor to Opflow, AWWA’s magazine for operators. He is vice president of market development at Pure Technologies, Ltd. in Columbia, Md.

