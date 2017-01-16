AIM, a leading global manufacturer of solder assembly materials, will highlight their full range of specialty joining materials at the SPIE Photonics West event, scheduled to take place January 28th – February 2nd, 2017 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California. AIM will be located at table 5667.

AIM’s full range of specialty joining materials includes indium and gold/tin solders for assembly and a wide variety of indium alloys for various applications. AIM’s Specialty Division offers solders for fiber to ferrule soldering, laser die attach, hermetic packaging and sealing, thermal management, and numerous other applications.

“We are looking forward to participating at this year’s SPIE Photonics West event,” said Brian O’Neill, AIM’s Specialty Materials Manager. “We are anticipating a great show and countless opportunities to connect and provide support to prospective and current AIM customers in the area.”

To discover all of the products AIM’s Specialty Division offers, including indium and lead-free solders, visit the company at table 5667 at SPIE Photonics West 2017.

To learn more about AIM Specialty Division, visit http://www.aimspecialty.com.

About AIM Specialty Division

AIM manufactures and supplies solder and braze materials for the electronic, microwave, semiconductor, LED, and photonic industries. Our innovative products and technical support helps our customers to achieve the highest quality and yields in their production processes. For more information about AIM Specialty Materials, please visit http://www.aimspecialty.com.