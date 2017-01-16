We believe investing in our employees is important, and ultimately it impacts the outcomes our residents, guests, family members and clients receive. -Larry Bradshaw, NLCS' President & CEO

National Lutheran Communities & Services (NLCS) is partnering with American Public University (APU) so employees can take full advantage of NLCS’ tuition reimbursement program, earning an online degree or certificate from APU. NLCS values lifelong learning, not only for the seniors it serves, but for its employees too. Full-time and part-time employees are eligible for up to $4,000 per year; currently five percent of employees take advantage of this benefit.

“We believe investing in our employees is important, and ultimately it impacts the outcomes our residents, guests, family members and clients receive. One way we do that is by offering ongoing training and tuition reimbursement so we can support employees’ passions and growth,” NLCS’ President & CEO Larry Bradshaw said. “Several employees raised concerns about paying out of pocket for coursework prior to reimbursement, so this new program with APU allows employees to directly access their benefit without paying out of pocket.”

APU’s program will direct bill NLCS for any approved employee taking coursework. This means that an employee pursuing a degree or certification will not have to pay out of pocket for tuition costs. Through this partnership, employees are eligible for a book grant that would provide books/e-books at no charge if pursuing an undergraduate degree, as well as a five percent tuition grant.

“We are excited to be partnering with NLCS and look forward to providing a flexible and affordable option for each employee to pursue their educational goals. Our dedicated strategic partnership admissions team is eager to assist employees as they explore their options,” said Eric Morris, APU’s manager of client services.

NLCS employs approximately 600 individuals spanning across the Metropolitan Washington, D.C. area, including both full-time and part-time positions. To discover a career with NLCS, visit http://www.nationallutheran.org/careers

About National Lutheran Communities & Services (NLCS)

Based in Rockville, Md., NLCS is a not-for-profit, faith-based ministry of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America’s (ELCA) Delaware-Maryland, Metropolitan Washington, D.C. and Virginia Synods, serving people of all beliefs. With more than 125-years’ experience, NLCS provides seniors with a variety of lifestyle, residential and health care options through retirement communities and services in Maryland and Virginia. Other communities and services sponsored by National Lutheran include The Village at Rockville in Rockville, Md., The Legacy at North Augusta in Staunton, Va., The Village at Orchard Ridge and myPotential at Home in Winchester, Va., and The Village at Crystal Spring in Annapolis, Md., subject to Maryland Department of Aging approval. For more information, visit http://www.nationallutheran.org/

About American Public University (APU)

American Public University is one of the largest providers of online higher education offering more than 190 academic programs to students enrolled worldwide. The APU student body is full of ambitious professionals from all fields sharing a common motivation for continuing their education and preparing to reach their career potential. American Public University is part of the American Public University System (APUS), which is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). To learn more visit http://www.apu.apus.edu.