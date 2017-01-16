Integrity Title Now Serving Hidalgo and San Patricio Counties

Integrity Title adds new counties to their growing database. Our ability to provide services for these areas will positively affect our customers and others needing title plant access and/or title examinations in those counties.

Hidalgo, San Patricio and several other Texas counties are now available for access from Integrity Title Records.

“The current and future growth in these counties made it imperative that the company provide these databases for Title Agency access and also to provide Title Evidence services through Integrity Title Company, LLC, our licensed title agency,” said Paul Cones, President.

“Hidalgo and San Patricio Counties are key to expanding Title Evidence services in the South Texas area,” said Sonny Livesay, Integrity Title Agency Operations Manager. “According to the 2014 Statistical Report from the Texas Department of Insurance, there was over $12 million in title premiums generated in Hidalgo County alone. Our ability to provide services for these areas will positively affect our customers and others needing title plant access and/or title examinations in those counties.”

Integrity Title Company provides Title Evidence and Examination services in 57 of 254 Texas counties - the most in the state, covering 81% of the population, and 90% of all premiums generated in Texas and continues to expand its data footprint in the state.

Along with Hidalgo and San Patricio, Integrity Title is also newly licensed in the following counties:



Carson

Castro

Clay

Deaf Smith

Glasscock

Gray

Grayson

Hansford

Hemphill

Hutchinson

Madison

Throckmorton

Wheeler

Wilbarger

Even though many of these counties are located in rural areas of the state there are many large ranch sales, power plants, wind farms and other large projects where Integrity Title is able and willing to provide title insurance services.

About Integrity Title

Integrity Title Company, LLC became a licensed Texas title agency in 2003 and provides Commercial and Residential title insurance services throughout Texas. Integrity Title Company offers Title Examination, Title Evidence and Closing services for a variety of real estate transactions. Underwriters include Fidelity National Title Insurance Company, First American Title Company, North American Title Company, Westcor Land Title Company and WFG National Title Insurance Company. Integrity Title Records, Ltd. LLP, also formed in 2003, provides title plant access to Texas licensed title agencies in 57 counties. Both Integrity companies are wholly owned by Courthouse Direct.com, Inc., based in Houston, Texas since 1982.