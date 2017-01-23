Net-Centric Design Professionals Purchases Advanced Radar Corporation

“This transaction strengthens a pathway to move our research from the lab to the private sector in ways that help the economy and benefit society,” said Antonio J. Busalacchi, president of the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research.

Boulder-based NDP LLC, an engineering firm specializing in net-centric system design, cybersecurity and systems integration, has purchased Advanced Radar Corporation in an asset purchase transaction facilitated and structured by The O’Neil Group Company based in Colorado Springs. Advanced Radar Corporation’s business operations and personnel remain intact and will continue operations as Advanced Radar Company (ARC).

Originally founded in 2006 based on technology licensed from the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), ARC is a global provider and innovator of commercialized applications for weather radar systems, including hardware, software and customized products for severe weather detection and storm tracking, cloud and precipitation formation, and wind-shear detection. ARC has developed and deployed radar systems on every continent (except Antarctica), and is an international leader in the weather radar field with its application-driven software.

Founded in 2005, NDP develops, modernizes and maintains satellite ground stations, data centers and computer systems, offering a complete spectrum of engineering services, systems integration, technology capabilities and platforms, including large-scale net-centric systems designs, secure and reliable data sharing, large-scale system upgrades and cybersecurity engineering.

NDP plans to integrate ARC under the current NDP leadership and operational structure and leverage ARC’s domain knowledge in weather systems to expand into the environmental-intelligence and military-weather markets.

“We are excited at the opportunity to combine ARC’s leading radar technology with NDP’s proven engineering, marketing and program management experience in order to create a leader in the global market for weather radars,” said German Nunez, co-founder and president of NDP.

“The acquisition of Advanced Radar Company by NDP provides ARC with a broader platform for addressing weather and climate-related issues that will confront us in this century,” said Dr. Roelof Bruintjes, founder of ARC. “NDP’s environmental intelligence capabilities and satellite systems domain knowledge, along with ARC’s radar technologies and scientific capabilities, provide new and exciting opportunities to help address the environmental challenges that will face our nation and the world in the coming decades.”

“This transaction strengthens a pathway to move our research from the lab to the private sector in ways that help the economy and benefit society,” said Antonio J. Busalacchi, president of the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, which manages NCAR on behalf of the National Science Foundation.

ABOUT NDP

NDP is a small business partner supporting key SMC and Air Force Space Command programs, such as SBIRS and GPS, developing, modernizing and maintaining the ground segment, to include their data centers, communications, data computer systems and software. Large-scale net-centric designs, technology development, secure and reliable data sharing, large-scale system upgrades and cybersecurity engineering are among NDP’s areas of expertise. NDP is a Customer-Centric, Technology-Centric and People-Centric Company.

About Advanced Radar Company

ARC was founded in 2006 by the UCAR Foundation to commercialize a new generation of advanced weather radars (hardware, software and customized products). These systems are simple to maintain, calibrate and operate while still maintaining accuracy and reliability. We are committed to our customers and seek to supply our clients with the best end-to-end solution for their needs.

