Vcheck Global, a leading provider of business to business due diligence background checks, announces the launch of their Commercial Property Investigation Report. The report evaluates commercial real estate parcels for potential buyers and investors with a multi-faceted evaluation of public and private sources. Searches include valuations, taxes, tenants, neighborhood and crime trends, chain of title summary, liens, encumbrances, and social media scans for consumer comments and complaints.

Adding to Vcheck Global’s suite of investigative services, the Commercial Property Investigation Report will offer an abundant, creative source of information for lenders and investors to adequately assess a potential addition to their portfolio.

The Commercial Property Investigation Report will allow Vcheck Global to serve an expanded client base by providing a larger set of services aimed towards vetting investments and borrowers.

“We are very pleased to offer customers our Commercial Property Investigation Report. This is a unique service that will fill a gap in the existing market,” said Michael Adams, founder and CEO of Vcheck Global. “Lenders and investors will also have another tool at their disposal to evaluate additional negative aspects on a prospective investment.”

Vcheck Global is a business-to-business provider of due diligence, background checks, employment screening, document retrieval, and specialized research of both business entities and individuals. Vcheck Global protects you by providing more information about the people and companies you do business with.

For more information regarding Commercial Property Investigations and Vcheck Global please email Lyndee Fletcher at lfletcher(at)vcheckglobal(dot)com.