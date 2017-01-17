Beef Loving Texans Announces Search for Best Butcher in Texas

Texas Beef Council is proud to announce a new statewide search kicking off today to find the rarest of them all: Beef Loving Texans’ Best Butcher in Texas. Applications for the contest will be accepted through February 12, and a grand prize of $5,000 will be awarded to the winner. Celebrating Texans’ pride in tradition, Beef Loving Texans’ Best Butcher in Texas competition will allow the best of the best butchers to showcase their skills. In line with Beef Loving Texans’ value of tradition, the competition will also explore the different aspects of beef butchery that remain a key element in Texas’ cultural heritage.

By entering the contest, competitors will have the opportunity to win cash prizes and travel to different parts of the state for one regional semifinal competition and the final round. Finalists (the winners of each regional semifinal) will receive a $2,500 cash prize and gain a seat on the Beef Loving Texans’ Best Butcher Council. The Best Butcher in Texas will receive an additional $5,000 grand prize, as well as inclusion in a one full-page co-branded ad in Texas Monthly. Regional semifinal rounds will take place in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio. The final round will be held in Austin at the Austin Food + Wine Festival.

“The art of butchery has been a Texas tradition for hundreds of years, and we want to highlight this often unsung, but truly amazing art form with a fun, spirited competition of Texas’ finest,” said Linda Bebee, vice president, domestic marketing for Texas Beef Council. “We’re excited to celebrate the important role beef has played in Texan traditions, and recognize the people involved in bringing it to our tables. Without butchers, who prepare beef for meat markets, grocery stores and restaurants across our great state, our culture and community would not be what they are today.”

To enter, interested butchers should visit BeefLovingTexans.com/best-butcher-in-texas/ to find the entry form and detailed contest information. The deadline to submit entries is Feb. 12, and semifinalists will be notified by Feb. 17. Those who are selected for the regional semifinals will compete in one competition to take place in the city designated for their region.

About Beef Loving Texans

Beef Loving Texans is Texas Beef Council’s consumer brand created to share unique recipes, stories, cooking and shopping tips and expert nutrition information. The Beef Loving Texans brand celebrates the pride and values deeply rooted in Texans through family, community and tradition. More information on the mission of Beef Loving Texans can be found at BeefLovingTexans.com.

About Texas Beef Council

The Texas Beef Council (TBC) conducts the $1 per head national checkoff program for Texas beef producers and is also the contractor for the Beef Promotion Research Council of Texas (BPRCT), which administers the $1 per head Texas state checkoff program. TBC’s mission is to increase beef demand in the state through programs of beef promotion, research and education. TBC also helps fund national and international beef checkoff programs to increase marketing opportunities around the globe. The BPRCT’s mission is to improve Texas producer profitability by strengthening and expanding beef demand. The TBC and the BPRCT are directed by a 20-member board of cattlemen and women representing the state’s beef producers.

Contact:

Sarah Flores, Hahn Public for Texas Beef Council

512-344-2045

sflores(at)hahnpublic(dot)com