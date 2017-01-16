RealScout Acquires Assets of Hesta Home

RealScout (realscout.com), a leading real estate technology firm whose innovative, collaborative home search platform helps brokers attract and retain the best agents, increase customer satisfaction and close more sales, has acquired the assets of Hesta Home, provider of a software solution designed to maximize agent workflow.

Launched in 2014, Hesta Home helps agents, from a single platform, create robust property searches, send property alerts, recommend listings, and contact buyers.

RealScout, widely considered the pioneer in collaborative home search, has become the preferred business tool for leading brokers and top-performing agents. The Mountain View-based firm, which is preparing to expand its reach across the U.S. in early 2017, has attracted top-tier professionals from Zillow Group, realtor.com® and other leading technology companies. It was named one of the “Tech Startups Reshaping Residential Real Estate” by CB Insights and recently was endorsed by the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors®.

“We are proud to share our hard work with RealScout, knowing that it will benefit the growing number of brokers and agents who consider RealScout to be an indispensable tool in their businesses,” said Hesta Home CEO Ross Gerber.

RealScout helps agents increase both the number and velocity of offers by matching buyers with the best homes based on exceptionally deep visibility into property characteristics and client preferences. The solution also fosters strong agent-client collaboration throughout the home buying process, a key benefit that aligns with the vision of Hesta Home’s founders.

“We have followed Hesta Home since it was established and have always admired their approach in building a beautiful product,” said RealScout CEO Andrew Flachner. “This acquisition will allow us to combine efforts in driving even more value for our customers.”

Hesta Home was developed and tested with Chicago-based @properties, the largest independent brokerage in Illinois and one of the nation’s top residential brokers. @properties also was an early investor in the company.

RealScout is available for agents, teams and brokerages at http://www.realscout.com.

About Hesta Home

Hesta Home is a real estate app created to put homebuyers and top agents on a shared, professional platform. Hesta Home simplifies the home search and showing process for agents and home buyers alike. Listings are refreshed every hour directly from the MLS so you never miss a new property. Accuracy matters. Designed by real estate agents and homebuyers.

About RealScout

RealScout (http://www.realscout.com) is the brokerage and agent-branded home search platform that empowers agents and their clients to find the right home faster. RealScout supports the competitive needs of brokerages and agents by helping them work in concert with their clients throughout their property hunt. Homebuyers receive exclusive personalized property matches based on their specific lifestyle and feature preferences. Agents have visibility into buyer activities to best meet evolving client preferences, boosting client loyalty and facilitating informed, data-driven decisions that generate more offers in less time.