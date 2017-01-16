COPious-PXIe This powerful single-board computer/adapter adds a rich portfolio of cutting edge DAQ FMC modules & tools into the PXIe eco-system. Customers can implement custom control, communications & analytical algorithms within the Zynq’s copious, on-chip FPGA.

Innovative Integration, a Molex Company and trusted supplier of signal processing and data acquisition hardware and signal processing solutions, today announced the COPious-PXIe. The 8HP PXIe -compatible plug-in card employs the powerful Xilinx Z7045 (Zynq) system-on-chip processor which provides dual, floating-point, ARM A9 CPUs and a large user-programmable FPGA fabric.

COPious-PXIe incorporates a high pin-count VITA 57.1 -compliant FMC module site, compatible with Innovative’s broad range of FMC modules and tools. FMC peripherals are directly controlled by the on-board FPGA fabric, enabling deep integration of sophisticated, user-customized digital signal processing algorithms. Consequently, real-time, DSP and mixed-signal applications such as software-defined radio, RADAR, LIDAR, optical control and other demanding applications may be efficiently addressed, even in conjunction with conventional PXIe system controllers running non-real-time operating systems such as Windows or Linux.

“This powerful single-board computer/adapter adds a rich portfolio of cutting edge DAQ FMC modules and tools into the PXIe eco-system. Customers can implement custom control, communications and analytical algorithms within the Zynq’s copious, on-chip FPGA fabric to perform real-time signal processing of signals with up to 500 MHz of instantaneous bandwidth” said Jim Henderson, President of Innovative Integration.

COPious-PXIe runs bare-metal C/C++ applications in core 1 and the PetaLinux core/applications core 0 and, providing zero-overheat interrupt processing and real-time code execution in conjunction with high-level Ethernet, USB and disk connectivity – the best of both worlds.

PetaLinux boots rapidly from an on-board eMMC flash drive, providing bullet-proof autonomous operation and fast local storage. It’s rugged, flexible and ready for immediate deployment into your next Test & Measurement or embedded application.

The product can be readily tailored to a variety of markets including embedded instrumentation, remote, autonomous IO, mobile instrumentation, and distributed data acquisition.

About Innovative Integration – a Molex company

Innovative Integration is a data acquisition company that designs embedded boards, for digital signal processing, software defined radio and data acquisition with digital & analog interfaces which incorporates re-configurable FPGA products available in the XMC, FMC, PCIe, VPX and PXIe form-factors.

About Molex, LLC

Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, commercial vehicle and medical. For more information, please visit http://www.molex.com