The 2017 edition of Illinois Super Lawyers includes 35 attorneys from the Chicago office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP. Of these, 23 attorneys are listed as “Super Lawyers” and 12 are listed as “Rising Stars.” Additionally, shareholder Nancy A. Peterman was named to the Top 50 Women in Illinois list and the Top 100 Lawyers in Illinois list.
According to the Super Lawyers website, the selection process is multi-phased and includes independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations that identify a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.
Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the Illinois Super Lawyers list include:
- Gabriel Aizenberg — Business Litigation
- Andrew R. Cardonick — Banking
- Francis A. Citera — Class Action/Mass Torts
- Arthur Don — Securities & Corporate Finance
- Herbert H. Finn — Intellectual Property Litigation
- Michael T. Fishman — Real Estate
- Paul T. Fox — Business Litigation
- Mark R. Galis — Intellectual Property
- John F. Gibbons — Criminal Defense: White Collar
- Richard D. Harris — Intellectual Property Litigation
- Michael D. Karpeles — Employment Litigation: Defense
- Matthew R. Lewin — Government Finance
- Peter H. Lieberman — Securities & Corporate Finance
- Steven M. Malina — Securities Litigation
- Scott Mendeloff — Business Litigation
- Gretchen N. Miller — Products Liability
- Howard L. Mocerf — Employment & Labor
- Nancy A. Peterman — Bankruptcy
- Peter G. Rush — Securities Litigation
- Keith J. Shapiro — Bankruptcy
- Gary R. Silverman — Mergers & Acquisitions
- Samuel K. Skinner — State, Local & Municipal
- Matthew A.C. Zapf — Business Litigation
Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the Illinois Rising Stars list include:
- Michael J. Baum — Real Estate
- Michael R. Cedillos – Business Litigation
- Esther Chang — Mergers & Acquisitions
- Jonathan H. Claydon — Business Litigation
- Rachel B. Cohen-Deano — Business/Corporate
- Jason B. Elster — Business Litigation
- Julia Riedel Emfinger — Business Litigation
- Kyle L. Flynn — Business Litigation
- Alan R. Greenfield — Franchise/Dealership
- Rebecca D. Rosenthal Kristall — Securities & Corporate Finance
- Eric Mazur – Mergers & Acquisitions
- Andrew T. White — Real Estate
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A single entity worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100.
Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law