The 2017 edition of Illinois Super Lawyers includes 35 attorneys from the Chicago office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP. Of these, 23 attorneys are listed as “Super Lawyers” and 12 are listed as “Rising Stars.” Additionally, shareholder Nancy A. Peterman was named to the Top 50 Women in Illinois list and the Top 100 Lawyers in Illinois list.

According to the Super Lawyers website, the selection process is multi-phased and includes independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations that identify a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the Illinois Super Lawyers list include:



Gabriel Aizenberg — Business Litigation

Andrew R. Cardonick — Banking

Francis A. Citera — Class Action/Mass Torts

Arthur Don — Securities & Corporate Finance

Herbert H. Finn — Intellectual Property Litigation

Michael T. Fishman — Real Estate

Paul T. Fox — Business Litigation

Mark R. Galis — Intellectual Property

John F. Gibbons — Criminal Defense: White Collar

Richard D. Harris — Intellectual Property Litigation

Michael D. Karpeles — Employment Litigation: Defense

Matthew R. Lewin — Government Finance

Peter H. Lieberman — Securities & Corporate Finance

Steven M. Malina — Securities Litigation

Scott Mendeloff — Business Litigation

Gretchen N. Miller — Products Liability

Howard L. Mocerf — Employment & Labor

Nancy A. Peterman — Bankruptcy

Peter G. Rush — Securities Litigation

Keith J. Shapiro — Bankruptcy

Gary R. Silverman — Mergers & Acquisitions

Samuel K. Skinner — State, Local & Municipal

Matthew A.C. Zapf — Business Litigation

Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the Illinois Rising Stars list include:

Michael J. Baum — Real Estate

Michael R. Cedillos – Business Litigation

Esther Chang — Mergers & Acquisitions

Jonathan H. Claydon — Business Litigation

Rachel B. Cohen-Deano — Business/Corporate

Jason B. Elster — Business Litigation

Julia Riedel Emfinger — Business Litigation

Kyle L. Flynn — Business Litigation

Alan R. Greenfield — Franchise/Dealership

Rebecca D. Rosenthal Kristall — Securities & Corporate Finance

Eric Mazur – Mergers & Acquisitions

Andrew T. White — Real Estate

