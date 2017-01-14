Paul Seby Named ‘Lawyer of the Year’ and MVP

Law Week, Colorado named Paul M. Seby, shareholder in Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Environmental Practice, “Lawyer of the Year.” The Dec. 15, 2016 publication called Seby “a standout in Colorado’s community of energy law attorneys” and “a fighter of federal encroachment.”

In selecting Seby, Law Week Colorado noted that, “Within the past year, Seby had a case that received intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court to block the implementation of President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan. He was also involved in lawsuits that blocked the implementation of federal hydraulic fracturing regulations and the Waters of the U.S. rule among others.”

Seby was also recently named a Law360 2016 Environmental MVP. According to Law360, the publication selected 177 attorneys from more than 1,000 submissions. Those selected as 2016 MVPs have “distinguished themselves from their peers by securing hard-earned successes in high stakes litigation, complex global matters and record breaking deals.”

Seby is a leading practitioner in the Rocky Mountain region, with nearly 25 years' experience analyzing a myriad of environmental issues. He counsels public and private clients in the energy, mining, manufacturing, and service industries on how to navigate and successfully operate within the complex framework of state and federal environmental regulations and policies. Seby has vast experience prosecuting cases to enforce and overturn administrative agency regulations and decisions, and has defended clients in federal and state enforcement proceedings, in appearances before the U.S. Supreme Court, several U.S. Courts of Appeal, and the Colorado Supreme Court, among others. Bearing in mind that a successful outcome is often a combination of traditional and non-traditional legal strategy, Seby leverages his experience to negotiate with government agencies and adversary groups.

