AOPA to Sponsor and Host Seminar at the NGPA Winter Warm-Up

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association’s (AOPA) President and CEO, Mark Baker will deliver the keynote address at the National Gay Pilots Association’s (NGPA) annual Winter Warm-Up Presented by United Airlines in Palm Springs, CA. AOPA is also the sponsor of the Early Bird Meet and Greet 6:00-8:30 p.m. PST on Thursday, January 19 at TheBank in Palm Springs.

AOPA Senior Vice President, Katie Pribyl, will host a Make Flying Fun seminar at the Palm Springs Airport Signature Flight Support hangar at 2 p.m. PST on Saturday, January 21, 2017 where attendees can learn about AOPA’s You Can Fly program and its work to make aviation more engaging and accessible. You can also see an AOPA Reimagined 152.

About AOPA

Since 1939, AOPA has protected the freedom to fly by creating an environment that gives people of all ages the opportunity to enjoy aviation and all it has to offer. As the world’s largest community of pilots and aviation enthusiasts with representatives based in Frederick, Md., Washington, D.C., Wichita, Kans., and seven regions across the United States, AOPA’s events, initiatives, and services bring current and future pilots together and make aviation more accessible to everyone. To learn more, visit http://www.aopa.org.

About the NGPA

Founded in 1990 in Washington D.C., the National Gay Pilots Association (NGPA) is an organization of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pilots and other aviation enthusiasts from around the world. Through education, outreach programs, and social events, the organization encourages members of the LGBT community to begin piloting careers; fosters equal treatment of LGBT aviators through advocacy and outreach; promotes aviation safety, and provides an affirming social and professional network for LGBT aviators. Follow the NGPA on Facebook and Twitter. More information is available via the association’s website, http://www.ngpa.org.