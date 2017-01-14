Kevin Fowler to Perform at Presidential Inaugural Ball

“D.C. better look out,” Fowler says. “The Texas boys are coming! We’re really looking forward to bringing a little bit of the Lone Star State to our nation’s capital!”

Texas country singer-songwriter Kevin Fowler and his band will make a stop at the Black Tie and Boots Inaugural Ball in National Harbour, MD. Fowler played the event back in 2009 for the Inauguration of President Obama and will have his second showing at The Ball the night before the Inauguration of President Elect Donald Trump.

The event was established in 1953 by the Texas State Society to celebrate incoming presidents and originally served as a pre-inaugural cocktail party for President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

It’s a Texas-sized production with bands, entertainment and celebrities straight from the Lone Star State, food and beverages which will take you back home, and nearly 10,000 Texans celebrating the Inauguration of the next President of the United States. The tenth quadrennial Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball will be one of the most distinguished events in our nation’s capital. Other artists scheduled to perform are Randy Rogers, Cody Canada and the Departed, Gary P. Nunn and Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers.

“D.C. better look out,” Fowler says. “The Texas boys are coming! We’re really looking forward to bringing a little bit of the Lone Star State to our nation’s capital!”

Kevin Fowler's eighth studio album, "Coming to a Honky Tonk Near You" was produced by Trent Willmon and released in October from Kevin Fowler Records. The album, which features his latest singles “Sellout Song” and “Texas Forever,” is available now in stores and on Apple Music.

With over 500,000 albums sold across his eight studio albums and 15 No. 1's on the Texas Music Chart, Kevin Fowler is an absolute powerhouse in the country music scene. He is revered as one of the country music greats in Texas and one of the most relevant country musicians in the U.S. He has had songs recorded with the legendary George Jones, toured Europe and worked with other heavy hitters like Sammy Kershaw, Montgomery Gentry, Mark Chesnutt and many more. Fowler shows no signs of slowing down and promises to maintain his authenticity by being "Loose, Loud, & Crazy," and still "100% Texan.”

Upcoming 2016 tour dates include:



Jan. 18: New York City, NY - Hill Country Live

Jan. 19: National Harbour, MD - Black Tie and Boots Inaugural Ball

Jan. 20: Washington D.C. - Hill Country Live

Jan. 21: Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino- Wolf Den

Feb. 3: Tyler, TX - Coaches and Cowboys

Feb. 4: San Angelo, TX - Midnight Rodeo

Feb. 10: Humble, TX - Humble Civic Center

Feb. 17: Stillwater, OK - Tumbleweed Dancehall

Feb. 18: Oklahoma City, OK - Wormy Dog Saloon

Mar. 3: Navasota, TX - Texas Birthday Bash

Mar. 10: Zapata, TX - Zapata County Fair

Mar. 15: Concan, TX - House Pasture Cattle Co.

Mar. 24: Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos

Mar. 25: Austin, TX - Rodeo Austin