Music Choice Kicks Off the New Year With Brand New This Week

Music Choice, the #1 music provider on television, is putting its marketing, programming and creative muscle behind breakout artists in 2017. Music Choice is kicking off 2017 with the hottest new music videos by top artists and the stars on the rise each week in “Brand New This Week”.

Music Choice On Demand will highlight the Brand New this Week folder each week for consumers to view the hottest acts with the latest videos adds, exclusive On Demand content and video premieres. Artists to be featured this year are Ed Sheeran, Grace Vanderwaal, Kehlani , Nicki Minaj, Drake , Nicky Jam , Romeo Santos, Little Big Town , Little Mix, Bruno Mars, Linkin Park, Lorde, Fetty Wap and many more!

Now through January 29th, the Brand New This Week folder will also contain two playlists that feature videos from #BNTWTopArtists and #BNTWNewArtists.

Music Choice Brand New This Week leverages each platform - On Demand, Music Channels, Music Choice Play and the Music Choice App - providing opportunities for artists, managers, record labels and the music industry to maximize exposure for new music and videos, ultimately strengthening artist development and sales.

