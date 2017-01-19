As we start our 20th year in business, this leadership update will position us for continued growth and ongoing success...

StrucSure Risk Management Group (SRMG) announced today that Richard Poling has been named president effective January 18. StrucSure’s current president, Christopher Macaulay, will move into a full-time General Counsel position.

In addition to becoming president of StrucSure Risk Management Group, Poling will also become president of SRMG’s warranty division, StrucSure Home Warranty.

Poling will be responsible for the overall management, operations, and profitability of the four companies under the SRMG umbrella: StrucSure Home Warranty, LLC, StrucSure Insurance Services, Inc., Golden Insurance Company, RRG, and Four Points Re, SPC, Ltd.

Poling has a long history in construction risk management and brings a diverse background of brokerage, underwriting, risk management, and reinsurance expertise to SRMG. For the last 25 years, Poling has consistently worked with large and small clients in the construction industry, including the nation’s top homebuilders and the industry's largest warranty companies.

“I am excited to join the fantastic team at StrucSure and look forward to assisting in the growth and profitability of each SRMG entity,” commented Poling. “Our focus will be on innovation of new products and services, and we will seek to enhance our collaboration with builders and contractors in order to bring more value and success to our customers."

Previously, Poling was the Managing Director of Affinity Programs for OnPoint, which included assembling and managing large insurance programs for associations, pools, public entities, and other groups. His responsibilities included the growth and development of Golden Insurance Company, RRG's primary and excess liability insurance program and acting as an officer and Director of Golden and Four Points Re, SPC, Ltd. (both entities under the StrucSure Risk Management Group umbrella).

Prior to OnPoint, Poling was Managing Director in the captive insurance unit for Beecher Carlson, a company connected to OnPoint. Poling focused on the feasibility, formation, and then on-going management of both on-shore and off-shore alternative market insurance devices. Beecher Carlson acquired RiskCap in 2004, where Richard was the minority owner and partner since 1992. During his years at RiskCap, Poling assisted StrucSure with the formation of Golden and Four Points Re, SPC, Ltd.

Poling has the CPCU, ARM, and ARe insurance designations and graduated from Colorado College.

As Poling moves into the president position, StrucSure’s current president, Christopher Macaulay, will move into a full-time General Counsel position and will provide claims support and legal counsel for StrucSure Home Warranty. Macaulay, a Colorado licensed attorney, has more than 30 years of legal and homebuilding industry experience, having represented homeowners, builders, developers, and contractors in construction defect disputes. Macaulay is licensed in all Colorado State and Federal courts, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, and the United States Supreme Court.

“This is an exciting time for our company as Richard can focus on key business objectives while Chris can continue to provide excellent risk management and legal counsel,” commented company CEO Jerry Thompson. “As we start our 20th year in business, this leadership update will position us for continued growth and ongoing success through the delivery of solid risk management products and services to the construction industry.”

About StrucSure Home Warranty

Since 1997, StrucSure Home Warranty has provided builders, remodelers, and contractors with warranty products that deliver peace of mind. Our warranties protect our clients from expensive claims, liabilities, and legal fees and offer their clients peace of mind through third-party warranty protection that is A-rated with additional reinsurance from Lloyd’s of London. Just like any risk management product, the hope is that you'll never need it, but when a problem emerges, you're glad you're covered!

About StrucSure Risk Management Group

StrucSure Risk Management Group provides risk management products and services to businesses in various construction-related industries. Our family of companies includes StrucSure Home Warranty, LLC, StrucSure Insurance Services, Inc., Golden Insurance Company, RRG, and Four Points Re, SPC, Ltd. Together, these companies offer sophisticated financial and risk management services, including warranty programs, competitive insurance programs, insurance backing, and reinsurance and alternative financing vehicles.