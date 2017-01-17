bumGenius Named Winner Of The Bump Best Of Baby Awards

It’s an honor to have bumGenius named to the Bump’s list with so many other well-respected parenting brands.

Cotton Babies, Inc. is pleased to announce that its bumGenius Original 5.0 cloth diaper has been selected as a 2017 winner of The Bump Best of Baby Awards. This prestigious awards program by The Bump, the definitive voice for millennial parents, honors excellent achievement in fertility, pregnancy and parenting products, and has quickly become the go-to list that every expectant and new parent consults when registering for baby. The editors of The Bump tested hundreds of products to identify the top 60+ award winners across nine categories: Baby Tech, Baby Eats, Diapering, Healthy Baby, Baby Safety, Baby-on-the-Go, Maternity Basics, Nursery and Baby Learn & Play. This year’s winners feature perennial favorites, plus cutting-edge tech-enabled gear. The complete list of winners for The Bump Best of Baby awards 2017 can be viewed here.

The Original 5.0 pocket diaper by bumGenius is a one-size cloth diaper. This best-selling design features stay-dry inner fabric that stretches to provide a secure fit and features a pocket that is trim across the back and accommodates inserts for customized absorbency. The patented design also includes trim, snug and comfortable stretchy tabs for a custom fit. Adjustable sizing with the 3x3 snap down design grows with babies from approximately 8 – 35 pounds. There’s no compromising style with bumGenius – diapers are available in stunning colors and limited edition prints.

“It’s an honor to have bumGenius named to the Bump’s list with so many other well-respected parenting brands. We’ve worked hard to create and continuously improve upon a product that’s easy to use, stylish and built to last,” said Jennifer Labit, Cotton Babies founder and CEO.

“As the leading pregnancy and parenting resource for millennial parents, we provide a one-stop shop for reviews, comparisons and detailed information for parents to purchase and add products to their baby registries with confidence,” Julia Wang, head of digital content for The Bump said. "In our fifth year, The Bump Best of Baby Awards have become the go-to baby industry awards and we’re thrilled to share this coveted list with our parents.”

In its second year in a row, The Bump announced the top baby tech product winners at The Bump Best of Baby Tech Awards show on stage today at the Baby Tech Summit at CES® 2017, the world’s gathering place for all who thrive in the business of consumer technologies. Seven winners who excelled in tech innovation, design and utility in the fertility, pregnancy and baby product space were recognized at the ceremony hosted by The Bump head of digital content, Julia Wang, and one of the judges, digital lifestyle expert and host of SiriusXM’s “Dot Complicated,” Randi Zuckerberg.

About Cotton Babies

Calling Fenton, MO home, Cotton Babies is a privately held market leader in the juvenile product industry and a diverse retailer, offering cloth diapers and a wealth of other products designed to make parenting easy. Cotton Babies is a socially active organization supporting outreach and diaper grant programs for financially underprivileged families. CEO Jennifer Labit is a founding chair of the Real Diaper Industry Association for manufacturers, retailers, diaper services, health care providers, and other parties interested in supporting the cloth diaper market. Cotton Babies products are sold on CottonBabies.com and through independent juvenile products stores and major retailers. Cotton Babies diaper brands include bumGenius™, Flip™, and Econobum™. Find Cotton Babies on Facebook, Pinterest, and the OEKO-TEX® Buying Guide.

CottonBabies.com, @cottonbabies

