eMazzanti Technologies to Present Retail IT Solutions at NRF Big Show

eMazzanti Technologies, a New York City-area retail IT services provider, consultant, and MSP, announced today that it will be meeting clients and prospects at the 106th annual National Retail Federation (NRF) Big Show, January 15-17, 2017 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

“Small and mid-size retail chains need a one-source technology solution,” stated Jennifer Mazzanti, President, eMazzanti Technologies. “eMazzanti partners with retailers to provide the services they need to enhance revenues and increase data security.”

With an A-Z list of over 3,000 retailers attending, the NRF Big Show provides education, networking and retail technology exhibits for retailers interested in everything retail. eMazzanti technology experts will be available to assess retailer business needs and discuss retail IT solutions before, during and after the event.

Attendees and exhibitors interested in arranging a time to meet with eMazzanti’s retail IT consultants should call Ashley Hurwitz at 866-362-9926.

Retail IT Services

eMazzanti Technologies offers point of sale (POS) and retail IT infrastructure, PCI compliance services, merchant services, retail print, network security and audio branding to provide retailers with a single-source technology partner. Services also include QIR POS application and terminal installation, EMV Chip and Pin technology migration, and credit cards for testing and training.

Cloud and Network Management Services

eMazzanti Technologies will also be on hand at the NRF Big Show to discuss the company’s cloud services and eCare Network Management Services, an all-inclusive IT security, implementation and support solution available for a flat fee per asset per month.

eCare solutions efficiently leverage existing hardware and software investments to provide increased speed and efficiency in day-to-day operations, enhanced security, and rapid, precision troubleshooting, repair and restoration.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti’s team of trained, certified retail IT experts rapidly deliver POS, security, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support to increase productivity, data security and revenue growth for clients ranging from single store to high-end global retailers.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list seven years running, is a 2015, 2013 and 2012 Microsoft Partner of the Year, 2016 NJ Business of the Year, a 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year and one of the TOP 200 U.S. Microsoft Partners.