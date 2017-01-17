Unique Venues, the leading resource of non-traditional meeting and event venues, launches a new Facebook contest for meeting and event planners. The prize is a free Amazon Echo Dot, a hands-free voice-control speaker that connects with the Amazon Alexa Voice to play music, sports programming, and more. Planners can enter to win simply by telling Unique Venues what types of meetings and events they plan. The giveaway will run from January 16-30, 2017.

All meeting and event planners are eligible to participate. They must submit their name, phone number, email address, company, and what types of meetings and events they plan. Anyone who is interested can sign up here. The winner will be announced the same week upon conclusion of the contest via the Unique Venues Facebook.

Unique Venues is the largest venue resource in North America and connects meeting and event planners to hundreds of non-traditional venues across seven venue types in the United States and Canada. Unique Venues is a free resource for planners, and the company's consultants are available to help planners find their ideal venue— at no cost.

About Unique Venues:

Unique Venues has been the go-to source for non-conventional meeting and event venues, and the planners looking for them, for the past 30 years. The marketing and membership company has grown to be the largest online database in the U.S. and Canada with member venues including colleges and universities, historical and cultural venues, arenas and stadiums, camps and retreat centers, conferences and business centers and other special event venues. Services include free RFP submissions; assisted searches and a magazine distributed three times a year to help planners find the perfect fit every time.

For more information, please contact Unique Venues: 1-877-244-6110.