Rafael and Helena speak in a realistic manner that ensures end-users can clearly understand any important information that is being said to them. End-users will be able to connect and engage with these voices as if they were speaking to another human.

NeoSpeech Inc., a leading provider of text-to-speech solutions, has released two new high-quality Brazilian Portuguese text-to-speech voices. Rafael (male) and Helena (female) are NeoSpeech’s first Brazilian-Portuguese voices, bringing the total number of languages NeoSpeech offers to 10.

Rafael and Helena can take any length of text and instantly convert it into beautiful, natural sounding speech in perfectly fluent Brazilian Portuguese. Both voices are great for professional applications such as call center solutions, health care devices, and announcement systems, or for consumer applications such as eLearning software, navigation apps, and intelligent virtual assistants.

Listen to a sample of Rafael and Helena’s voice to hear how realistic these text-to-speech voices are.

By using the USS (Unit Selection Synthesis) technique to create the Rafael and Helena text-to-speech engines, NeoSpeech can say it offers two of the highest quality Brazilian Portuguese voices on the market. USS is widely known for producing the highest quality synthesized voices.

Brazilian Portuguese in one of the most spoken languages in the world. More than 200 million people around the world, including nearly all of Brazil’s inhabitants, speak Brazilian Portuguese. Brazil is also home to a huge economy that is the seventh largest in the world in terms of total GDP.

The Brazilian Portuguese text-to-speech engines are available for Windows 32-bit platforms, and will be available for Windows 64-bit, Linux, iOS, Android, and other operating systems in the coming weeks.

About NeoSpeech

NeoSpeech Inc. specializes in high quality text-to-speech solutions for a range of embedded, mobile, desktop and server applications, with over 30 voices in 10 different languages, including English (US and UK), Canadian French, Mexican Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Korean, Japanese, Mandarin, Cantonese, and Taiwanese. NeoSpeech is driven by a shared passion for creating natural sounding voices that rival human speech.

