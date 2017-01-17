Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches, the U.S.-based, award-winning sandwich concept, is proud to announce that it will make its United Kingdom debut in 2017 as part of the brand’s focus on expanding its presence globally. While Europe has been uncharted territory for the brand, Which Wich is no stranger to international expansion. There are currently 425 stores open in ten countries. The signing of a deal that will bring the first Which Wich location to London by the end of the year marks the brand’s first entry into Europe.

"London is the heart of the United Kingdom and a hub for those traveling throughout Europe. Given the success Which Wich has experienced in other major international markets, we feel that our brand will also be enthusiastically received in the UK,” said Alex Oswiecinski, Vice President of International Operations & Development for Which Wich.

The brand is focused on opening ten locations throughout London in the short term, with a capacity throughout the United Kingdom to add more than 100 locations in the future. The London expansion is being spearheaded by brothers Rami and Nader Awada, under the group AAA Investment House, who had their first Which Wich experience in the United States. The Awadas recognized the demand for Which Wich’s hot sandwiches with customizable toppings in the London market, where there is a saturation of cold grab-and-go options. The brothers are currently scouting locations for their first Which Wich to open in London city center in 2017.

“When I first stumbled upon Which Wich in the States, I was drawn by the name, the vibe inside the restaurant, and their creative ordering system,” said Rami Awada. “But after trying their sandwiches, I understood why they call them ‘superior.’ I knew right then that it was a concept that Londoners would love, and could take the U.K. by storm.”

Under the terms of the deal, further expansion throughout the United Kingdom is possible after the opening of the first ten London locations. In order to adapt the brand, Which Wich plans to incorporate a design that has been successful in similar high density global markets, like Dubai, where slightly smaller real estate footprints are maximized while maintaining the trademark Which Wich experience.

Historically, the brand has proven successful in major metropolitan areas in both the United States and abroad. Which Wich locations in London will have a menu that features popular items from the U.S., with additional flavors and options specific to the U.K. The brand’s signature hot sandwiches, salads and shakes will be complimented by a line of fries (“chips” in Britain) that feature various seasoning and dipping sauce options, which have been a hit in the Middle East.

The brand’s international development, till now, has focused on establishing a presence in the Middle East and Central America, boasting 32 locations across nine countries. Which Wich is now focused on establishing a strong presence in London, using the market as the base for future expansion in the region.

“We believe that Which Wich provides a unique experience and universal product that crosses all borders,” said Oswiecinski. “We are focused on supporting the Awada brothers to make Which Wich’s foray into London a huge success, which will naturally lead to demand across the U.K. and Europe.”

ABOUT WHICH WICH:

Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches was founded in Dallas in late 2003 by restaurant entrepreneur, Jeff Sinelli. The national sandwich franchise chain is best known for its customizable sandwiches, creative ordering system, and personalized sandwich bag. In 2014, QSR named Which Wich one of their "2014 Best Franchise Deals" and Forbes listed Which Wich as one of their 2014 “30 Best Franchises To Buy.” Which Wich is also the recipient of the 2015 Nation’s Restaurant News MenuMasters “Healthful Innovations” award. Which Wich currently has 500 locations open or in development in 39 states and 12 countries. For more information, visit http://www.whichwich.com.