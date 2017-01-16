The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco Honors the 'Year of the Rooster'

The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco

The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, the landmark Nob Hill hotel, invites guests and locals alike to celebrate Chinese New Year with a variety of unique offerings. From a luxurious overnight package and indulgent food and beverage offerings – including an eight-course Chinese New Year menu at Parallel 37 – to a curated walking tour of neighboring Chinatown by award-winning Chef Michael Rotondo, the beloved hotel encourages guests to celebrate luck this Lunar New Year.

‘Year of the Rooster’ Package

January 22 – February 12, 2017

Offering a convenient way to partake in the many Lunar New Year festivities at the hotel and in neighboring Chinatown, including the world-renowned Chinese New Year Festival and Parade on Saturday, February 11, the award-winning hotel will offer a ‘Year of the Rooster’ Package in commemoration. This special package includes overnight accommodations, a welcome green tea upon arrival, and a Gump’s silver fortune cookie box to take home as a memento.

The ‘Year of the Rooster’ Package starts from $429 USD per night.

Chinese New Year Menu at Parallel 37

Saturday, January 28, 2017 – 6 to 9:15 p.m.

On Chinese New Year day, Chef Michael Rotondo will present a special Chinese-inspired multi-course menu at Parallel 37. Paying tribute to the lucky number eight in Chinese culture, the tasting menu will feature eight courses and will include Liberty Farms Duck-Infused Wonton Soup, Foie Gras Dumplings, Shaved Vegetables and Geoduck Clam, Fermented Black Bean, Candied Kumquat.

The Chinese New Year menu at Parallel 37 will be served on Saturday, January 28 during dinner beginning at 6 p.m. $180 per guest with an optional wine pairing at $85 per guest. Prices are exclusive of tax and gratuity. An À la carte menu will also be available.

Chinese Afternoon Tea in The Lounge

Saturday, February 4 and 18, 2017

Seatings between 2 and 3 p.m.

Renowned for their traditional afternoon tea offered every first and third Saturday of the month in The Lounge, the luxury hotel will honor the momentous holiday with a Chinese Afternoon Tea in February. While sipping their favorite pot of tea, guests will indulge in Chinese-inspired tea sandwiches including Cucumber, Ricotta, Green Oolong; Egg Salad, Black Tea, Star Anise; Turnip Cake, Shitake, Bresaola and Duck Confit, Winter Citrus, and Scallion. Accompanying pastries will include Green Tea, White Chocolate Madeleines; Black Sesame Macaron; Raspberry, Lychee Layer Cake and Passion Fruit Egg Custard Tart.

Chinese Afternoon Tea in The Lounge is offered Saturday, February 4 and 18, with seatings between 2 and 3 p.m. $75 per guest for Traditional Tea. Additional options include a Premier Tea at $85 per guest featuring sparkling wine and a Royal Tea at $95 per guest featuring Champagne, chocolate truffles and strawberries and cream. Prices are exclusive of tax and gratuity.

Sip the ’60 Year’ Chinese New Year Cocktail

Available January 28 – February 18, 2017

Parallel 37, Tuesday – Saturday, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Lounge daily, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Hotel guests and locals alike are invited to the bar at Parallel 37 and in The Lounge to raise a toast to Chinese New Year with the special ’60 Year Cocktail.’ Inspired by the Chinese calendar naming years based on a 60-year cycle, this special handcrafted cocktail created by the hotel’s mixologist Camber Lay features Red Breast Irish Whiskey, amaro, blood orange, lemon and fire bitters.

The ’60 Year Cocktail’ is available for $16, exclusive of tax and gratuity.

Explore Chef Michael Rotondo’s Chinatown

Located right next door to The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco is the largest Chinatown outside of Asia, abundant with gift shops, teahouses, dining, bakeries and homeware shops. Take a self-guided walking tour curated by Chef Michael Rotondo of Parallel 37 featuring his top eight spots including the Wok Shop, Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory and the Chinese Historical Society of America.

The Chef Michael Rotondo’s Chinatown guide is available at ritzcarlton.com/sanfrancisco or at the Concierge Desk beginning Chinese New Year, January 28, 2017.

For more information and to place a reservation at The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, please visit http://www.ritzcarlton.com/sanfrancisco or follow the hotel on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ritzcarltonsanfrancisco and join the conversation using #RCMemories.

About The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco

Completely transformed and reimagined, The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco sets a new standard of excellence in the City by the Bay, drawing inspiration from the alluring designs of couture and the city’s iconic architecture. Set within a 1909 Neoclassical landmark building in the prestigious Nob Hill neighborhood, The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco is the city’s only AAA Five Diamond hotel and was recently named the #1 hotel in San Francisco by the readers of Travel + Leisure for their 2016 ‘World’s Best Awards.’ Conveniently located in the heart of the city, the iconic hotel is nearby San Francisco’s most visited attractions and the historic cable car is accessible right outside its doors. Offering globally-inspired California cuisine and seasonal cocktails at the award-winning Parallel 37, the largest luxury Club Level experience in San Francisco, and more than 24,000 sq. ft. of grand event spaces, the 336-room Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco provides the ultimate in personalized Ritz-Carlton service, comfort and luxury.

Access Photography