Nipendo Selected to Top 10 EDI Solution Provider List

Nipendo, a leading provider of supplier collaboration cloud platform, has been selected to the Top 10 EDI Solutions Provider list by Logistics Tech Outlook Magazine.

Industry experts, professionals, and technology leaders participated in the judging process to select this year’s Top 10 EDI Solution Providers. “Nipendo is part of an elite group of companies that are setting a new benchmark in the EDI arena,” said Linda James, Managing Editor of Logistics Tech Outlook.

“We are honored to be named a Top 10 EDI Solution Provider,” said Eyal Rosenberg, Nipendo’s Co-Founder and CEO. “This award highlights our revolutionary technology that enables enterprises across the globe to transform their supply chains and P2P processes from labor-intensive, time consuming, costly operations to touch-free, error-free robotic process automation – dramatically improving companies’ ability to compete in the new networked era.”

Describing the unique benefits enabled by the Nipendo solution, the reports states: “Nipendo’s technology allows enterprises to leapfrog from a centralized to distributed supplier network. Once connected to the network, they can communicate with any organization without any additional integration or customization. It brings buyers and suppliers closer, providing them with end-to-end P2P process automation and removing barriers to entry for all suppliers, regardless of size and technical capabilities.”

Furthermore, “Nipendo Supplier Cloud can manage all types of spend categories, automating even the most complex P2P processes and eliminating the need for separate solutions across the organization. While some organizations look at Nipendo as a way to expand their current EDI programs, others view the Nipendo solution as a way to leapfrog EDI altogether. By forming strategic partnerships with leading service providers operating across five continents, the company is rapidly expanding its global footprint.“

The complete report can be accessed at http://www.logisticstechoutlook.com/magazines/December/EDI_2016/ (page 38).

About Nipendo

Nipendo Supplier Cloud delivers a new level of supply chain collaboration and procure-to-pay automation across all spend categories.

Nipendo provides organizations with a single point of control and compliance for all enterprise procure-to-pay processes, enabling real-time, transparent, touch-free, and error-free invoice reconciliation with over 98% of the invoices approved to pay within seconds of submission.

Utilizing Nipendo’s real-time invoice validation and reconciliation, buyer organizations are able to capture a greater portion of available early payment discounts, while suppliers enjoy faster invoice-to-cash conversion at a lower cost of capital.