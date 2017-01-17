“Safer than shared hosting and more affordable than dedicated hosting, Virtual Private Servers (VPS) is an ideal solution for businesses.”

HostSailor, one of the rapidly growing hosting platforms, offers fast and reliable VPS solutions to businesses around the world. Some of the company’s VPS solutions include OpenVZ for Linux, Xen for Linux, KVM for Linux and KVM for Windows. With sufficient storage space, high bandwidth capacity, and powerful processors, their VPS networks are scalable and affordable.

The Dubai-based company’s robust data centers are located in Amsterdam and Bucharest. Their flexible plans are designed according to the unique needs of each business. Enterprises can also upscale or downscale the hosting services.

Speaking about their VPS solutions for businesses, the company’s CTO, Mr. Shehab Ahmed commented, “Safer than shared hosting and more affordable than dedicated hosting, Virtual Private Servers (VPS) is an ideal option for businesses. Our VPS solutions can be suitable for businesses that experience varied website traffic, and run heavy web applications. The speed our VPS offers is comparable to dedicated servers. Moreover, one client’s resources are not shared with another which gives them a sense of security.”

In this digital era, it is imperative to have a fully functioning networking system. With effective VPS solutions, HostSailor provides businesses a chance to bolster their digital image. Not only does the hosting service provide a safe hosting platform, it also ensures that companies get their services at affordable prices. From reasonably priced Open VZ VPS plan to high-end KVM VPS solution, the hosting service provider features many solutions for businesses. Moreover, all of their VPS plans have an additional DDoS protection feature.

The company’s CTO further added, “With the advent of the World Wide Web, businesses have become quite competitive. However, the Internet has also bridged the gap between large organizations and small enterprises. A Virtual Private Server (VPS) acts as a Dedicated Server; small businesses can have the same resources at very reasonable rates. This ensures that their website loads efficiently and offers good uptime rates. Our OpenVZ package starts as low as $1.99 per month.”

The company’s other services also include dedicated server solutions, shared server solutions, domain registration and SSL certification among others. A look at HostSailor’s reviews can provide an idea about what clients say about the company.

About the Company

HostSailor.com is registered company in Dubai, UAE and a global VPS and dedicated hosting server provider. They also offer SSL certificates and domains along with live customer support service. Their business is customer centric focusing on providing personalized solutions through a dedicated team.