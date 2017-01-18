PacStar Usability Study

PacStar®, a leading developer and supplier of advanced communications solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), today announced that an independent research study confirmed warfighters utilizing its IQ-Core® Software are able to configure and manage complex networking equipment up to 10 times faster with 9 times fewer errors than comparable manual methods. The study in 2016 utilized active duty end users from a U.S. Army signal brigade.

“Communications networking equipment that the DoD relies on in tactical environments have become increasingly complex to configure, manage and operate due to the need to integrate multiple vendor interfaces, extensive training requirements, error-prone configuration, and long setup times,” said Peggy Miller, chief executive officer, PacStar. “As an intuitive communications management software platform, PacStar IQ-Core® Software is gaining traction for its ability to simplify the operation of tactical communications – and the results of the usability study reinforce these market-leading capabilities.”

For the independent user study, conducted June/July 2016, untrained U.S. Army end users were asked to perform the same two tasks, once using IQ-Core Software and once using a manual (typical command line and OEM GUI) method. The results showed that using IQ-Core Software to perform these tasks greatly improved participants’ ability to complete them successfully, and drastically reduced the time spent, errors committed, and support needed. With IQ-Core Software, users:



Performed a configuration backup task 2.5X faster and a VPN setup task 10X faster

Had 9X fewer overall errors

Were twice as successful in completing both tasks in the allotted time

Felt twice as confident about performing other tasks on the equipment

The complexity and manual-intensive nature of tactical communications systems have, to date, required the use of costly, highly trained IT specialists. IQ-Core Software simplifies the setup and operation of tactical communications systems with an intuitive user interface, powerful wizards and alerts with common user interfaces across all hardware and software components.

As a result, warfighters without specialized IT training can easily and rapidly setup and operate tactical comms systems in challenging environments where every second counts. The study further confirmed that even experienced operators benefit from using IQ-Core Software.

In October, PacStar announced that the U.S. Army has widely deployed its IQ-Core Software across the WIN-T Increment 1 Network – a rollout that includes more than 6,000 license purchases of the software platform for WIN-T Increment 1 systems. PacStar also announced that the US Army selected IQ-Core Software with CSfC Plug-in to enhance its ability to securely transmit classified information over wireless networks that warfighters rely on for in-theater command post operations.

IQ-Core Software is available today for use with PacStar-designed tactical and enterprise systems, as well as for integration on OEM systems and insertion into existing programs of record. To learn more about IQ-Core Software, visit here.

About PacStar

Pacific Star Communications, Inc. (PacStar) is a leading technology-based systems integrator that delivers advanced, reliable and interoperable tactical and enterprise communications systems to the military, federal, state and local government agencies, as well as emergency responders. The company’s patented IQ-Core Software and hardware technology and integration/installation services provide secure, command, control and communications systems – particularly in remote or infrastructure starved areas. In addition, PacStar’s unified and tactical network communications systems are ideally suited for commercial sector organizations with mission-critical, complex communications requirements. For additional information, please visit http://www.pacstar.com.