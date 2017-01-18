The organization’s mission is to solve a growing problem in the divorce world – a rapidly changing economy.

The CFL™ designation has taken New York by storm with the recent launch of the American Academy for Certified Financial Litigators (AACFL) New York Chapter in December of 2016. The AACFL is proud to announce the creation of this chapter and applauds the commitment of its Founding Members. The organization’s mission is to solve a growing problem in the divorce world – a rapidly changing economy.

A common path for these attorneys is to study liberal arts at the undergraduate level, then to go to law school, and then to be fighting for their clients’ financial future without any formal financial training. The mission of this group is to fix that problem because of how complex today’s financial economy has become. A solid understanding of the financial fundamentals taught in the CFL™ Training course can make the difference between an attorney’s client struggling after their divorce and the client being able to start the next chapter of their life with more financial security for their family. While years of experience as a divorce attorney is undoubtedly valuable, imagine the power and benefit to clients of combining that legal knowledge with enhanced financial knowledge!

An additional goal for the group is to raise the level of financial knowledge in the family law community, freeing up the judge’s schedules from having to deal with these matters. This will allow judges to spend more time on areas such as domestic abuse, custody problems, and other important, non-financial, family matters. The organization believes that this is a goal that society would benefit from greatly.

The uniqueness of the CFL™ designation and training program is that it was developed by nationally recognized financial firms, financial experts, attorneys and judges who believe in the mission. To create public confidence, the CFL™ designation is only awarded to members of the AACFL who have taken the time to study and receive a passing grade on an objective, comprehensive exam covering these concepts. Not all divorce lawyers would make the commitment of time and effort to obtain and prove their knowledge in these areas. The AACFL seeks to publicly recognize the dedication of these Founding Members and will be indicating those who have earned the designation on their New York Chapter website, available for public viewing: http://www.aacfl.org/chapter-ny/

The AACFL is hopeful that this trend will continue in New York and that its mission of helping the public and the court system will be achieved through the dedication of its members. Currently, the Founding Membership represents some of the finest divorce attorneys and firms in New York. The organization has been growing rapidly and currently has membership in over ten states. Congratulations to the following New York Founding Members!

Mitchell Cohen - Johnson & Cohen, LLP, Elliot Wiener - Phillips Nizer LLP, Steve Mandel - The Mandel Law Firm, Dror Bikel - Bikel & Mandarano, Margery Greenberg - Segal and Greenberg, Jacqueline Newman - Berkman Bottger Newman & Rodd, LLP, Pamela Sloan - Aronson, Mayefsky & Sloan, LLP, Mudita Chawla - Chemtob Moss & Forman, LLP, Faith Miller - Miller Zeiderman Wiederkehr & Schwarz, LLP, Barry Abbott - Mayerson Abramowitz & Kahn, LLP, Keith Rieger - Rieger & Fried, LLP, Lisa Zeiderman - Miller Zeiderman Wiederkehr & Schwarz, LLP, Marguerite Royer - Marguerite E. Royer Esq., P.C., John Pappalardo - Farber, Pappalardo & Carbonari, Christopher Mangold - Farber, Pappalardo & Carbonari, Sylvia Goldschmidt - Goldschmidt & Genovese LLP, Ira Garr - Garr Silpe, PC, Raimonde Swarz - Miller Zeiderman Wiederkehr & Schwarz, LLP, Jennifer O'Hara - DelBello Donnellan Weingarten Wise & Wiederkehr LLP, Evan Schein - Berkman Bottger Newman & Rodd, LLP, Sherry Bishko - Rosenthal & Markowitz, LLP, Naomi Schanfield - Bikel & Mandarano, John Grimes - Grimes & Zimet, Attorneys at Law, Carla A. Barone - Cohen Forman Barone, LLP, Linda Rosenthal - Bikel & Mandarano, Robert Sunshine - Law Office of Robert S. Sunshine, PC, Ken Jewell - Jewell Law, PLLC, Nancy Green - Burger & Green, LLP, Evan Wiederkehr - Miller Zeiderman Wiederkehr & Schwarz, LLP, William London - Law Offices of William D. London, David Warren – Montalbano, Condon & Frank, P.C., Neil Kozek - Kramer Kozek LLP, Bryan Goldstein - Bikel & Mandarano, Frances DeThomas - Tyre & DeThomas, PC, Barton Resnicoff - Law Office of Barton R. Resnicoff, Alicia Gaudio - Novenstern Fabriani & Gaudio LLP, Carrie Cavallo - Schpoont & Cavallo LLP, Lawrence Glynn - Lawrence J Glynn, Esq., Cindy Singh - Segal and Greenberg, LLP, Emily Walsh - Miller Zeiderman Wiederkehr & Schwarz, LLP, Justine Stringer - Bikel & Mandarano, Harvey Kallus - Strauss & Kallus, PLLC, Orrit Hershkovitz - Barton LLP, Donna Genovese - Goldschmidt & Genovese LLP, Jennifer Jackman - Miller Zeiderman Wiederkehr & Schwarz, LLP, Jessica Toelstedt - Berkman Bottger Newman & Rodd, LLP, Emily Silpe - Marguerite E. Royer Esq., P.C., Adam Schneid - Most & Schneid, P.C., Ashley Kersting - Miller Zeiderman Wiederkehr & Schwarz, LLP, Linda Markowitz - Rosenthal & Markowitz, LLP, BriAnne Copp - Miller Zeiderman Wiederkehr & Schwarz, LLP, Ilysa Magnus - Law Offices of Ilysa M. Magnus P.C., Patricia Kitson - The Kitson Law Firm, Barbara Burger - Burger & Green, LLP, Ellen Holtzman - The Law Office of Ellen B. Holtzman, Patricia Fersch - Fersch Petitti LLC, John Yacos - The Law Firm of John Yacos, P.C, Cheryl Solomon - Cheryl S. Solomon, Esq., James Sexton - Law Offices of James J. Sexton, PC, Joan Iacono - Iacono Law, Amy Saltzman - Amy Saltzman, PC, Joanne Indriolo - The Kitson Law Firm, LLP, Patricia Bisesto - Patricia T. Bisesto, Esq., Jordana Barish - Garr Silpe, PC, Lawrence LaRaus - Buonamici & LaRaus, LLP, Cindy Helfman - Holtzman Helfman LLP, Theresa Girolamo - Goldschmidt & Genovese LLP, Jessica Ressler - Ressler & Associates, James Nolletti - Collier, Halpern, Newberg & Nolletti, LLP, Chris Owen - Novenstern Fabriani & Gaudio LLP, Olga Batsedis - Zimmet Law Group, PC, Barbara Strauss - Strauss & Kallus, PLLC, Michael Burke - Michael Burke, Esq., Risa Kass - Kass and Navins, PLLC, Lydia Antoncic - Lydia S. Antoncic, PC, Robert Smith - Robert G. Smith PLLC, Candi Fulop - Fulop Law, Barbara Castrataro - Law Office of Barbara A. Castrataro, Pasquale Crispo - Law Offices of Hariri & Crispo, Karen Jansen - The Law Office of Karen M. Jansen, Esq., Roy Gerard - Roy F Gerard Attorney At Law

Steven E. Gurdin, Esq., CFL — Partner at Sally & Fitch LLP, Boston, MA and AACFL Advisory Board member states, “I have been a civil litigator for over 20 years with a focus on family law. I found the course materials and course faculty to be first rate. The training provides many useful practice tips and the course materials are a deep resource of substantive material that will help me and my colleagues in our day to day practice. I highly recommend the AACFL and its training to litigators who deal with financial issues on a regular basis."

For more information, the National AACFL website is http://www.aacfl.org.