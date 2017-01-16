“We’re thrilled to learn that WalletHub, a well-respected online financial advisor, listed Best Western Hotels & Resorts near the top of its 2016 Best Hotel Rewards Study,” said Tammy Lucas, Vice President of Marketing for Best Western Hotels & Resorts.

WalletHub – the first-ever website to offer daily updated free credit scores and full credit reports – released the findings of its hotel rewards program study earlier this month. Best Western® Hotels & Resorts earned the number two spot in the 2016 rankings, which looked at the twelve largest hotel chains in the United States. More than 20 metrics were used to score each program’s expected value for guests with three different hotel spending profiles – light ($487 per year), moderate ($779 per year) and heavy ($1,461 per year).

“We’re thrilled to learn that WalletHub, a well-respected online financial advisor, listed Best Western Hotels & Resorts near the top of its 2016 Best Hotel Rewards Study,” said Tammy Lucas, Vice President of Marketing for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “We take great pride in our rewards program and will continue to enhance our program so that our guests enjoy the rewards and benefits that they have earned and deserve.”

In alignment with Best Western’s ongoing commitment to advance its Best Western Rewards® (BWR®) program, the company continually focuses on listening to the voice of the customer, and uses guest feedback as a guide to increase the value of the program. As an outcome of listening to the voice of the customer, Best Western recently launched a complete brand refresh of BWR. The refreshed program provides easily-redeemable rewards without the limitations common to other loyalty programs. By offering instant rewards and one of the lowest redemption thresholds, Best Western makes it easier and faster for guests to earn free night stays and merchandise. Additionally, the program’s enhancements enable guests to advance to Elite status at a quicker rate and enjoy even greater benefits than ever before. BWR’s new tagline – Go Get Rewarded – illustrates Best Western’s commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience through simplified, meaningful and rapid rewards.

Best Western’s top ranking in the 2016 WalletHub study is a welcomed addition to the brand’s award winning track record. When compared to competing loyalty programs, BWR has earned industry recognition with awards that reflect the program’s quality and value including accolades from Loyalty 360 and U.S. News and World Report.

BWR is the only major hotel chain rewards program that: never expires rewards points; and allows guests to earn points at more than 4,200 Best Western hotels that can be redeemed for free nights or merchandise. Best Western will also match a traveler’s status achieved on any other hotel loyalty program with its Status Match...No Catch® program. BWR Membership levels range from Blue to Diamond Select.

Categories examined by the 2016 WalletHub study included points expiration, ease of achieving top membership status and room redemption volatility, among others. Key metrics where BWR thrived included total number of hotels, points expiration and the reinstatement of lost earnings.

Full details of WalletHub’s 2016 Best Hotel Rewards Study can be found here.

About Best Western Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western® Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand with a global network of 4,200* hotels in more than 100* countries and territories worldwide. Best Western offers seven hotel brands to suit the needs of developers and guests in every market: Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western℠, Vīb®, BW Premier Collection® and GLō℠. Now celebrating more than 70 years of hospitality, Best Western provides its hoteliers with global operational, sales and marketing support, and award-winning online and mobile booking capabilities. Best Western continues to set industry records regarding awards and accolades, including nearly sixty percent of the brand’s North American hotels earning a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence award in 2016, Business Travel News ranking Best Western Plus and Best Western in the top three upper-mid-price and mid-price hotel brands for three years in a row, and Best Western receiving five consecutive Dynatrace Best of the Web gold awards for best hotel website. Best Western has also won eight AAA/CAA Lodging Partner of the Year awards, recognizing the brand’s commitment to providing exceptional service and great value to AAA’s 56 million members in the U.S. and Canada. Nearly 30 million travelers are members of the brand’s award-winning loyalty program Best Western Rewards®, one of the few programs in which members earn points that never expire and can be redeemed at any Best Western hotel worldwide. Best Western’s partnerships with AAA/CAA and Harley-Davidson® provide travelers with exciting ways to interact with the brand. Through its partnership with Google Street View, Best Western is the first major company of its size and scale to launch a virtual reality experience for customers, setting a new industry standard and reinventing how guests view hotels.

*Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.