(PRWEB) January 19, 2017
Aerolib Healthcare Solutions is introducing the Aerolib Learning Management System: an On-demand E-learning system for Clinical and Regulatory education for Physicians, Physician Advisors, Case managers, Utilization Review personnel and Hospital Administration that is based on Aerolib`s successful education methodology of Disease Specific Documentation Improvement.
The Aerolib Learning Management System is an optimized e-learning on demand platform with the following courses:
Current Topics
- Introduction to Aerolib Healthcare Solutions
- Clinical and Regulatory Review:COPD
- Clinical and Regulatory Review:Sepsis
- Clinical and Regulatory Review:Acute Kidney Injury
- Clinical and Regulatory Review:Pneumonia
- Clinical and Regulatory Review:Congestive Heart Failure
- Clinical and Regulatory Review:Seizures
- Clinical and Regulatory Review:Abdominal pain
- Clinical and Regulatory Review:TIA and Syncope
- Clinical and Regulatory Review:Atrial Arrhythmias
- Clinical and Regulatory Review:Chest pain
- Clinical and Regulatory Review:UTI
- Clinical and Regulatory Review:Back Pain
- HCCs: Hierarchical Condition Categories
- Acute respiratory failure
- Case analysis for Audits
- 3 D Mapping of Clinical Data to Improve Clinical Documentation
- Physician Advisor Basics
- Anatomy of a Medical Record
- Medicare Outpatient Observation Notice
- Condition Code 44 Decision Tree
- Resistance to Change
- Value Proposition of a Physician Advisor program
- E/M Documentation basics
New videos are added periodically with Jan 2017 courses including Cellulitis: Clinical and Regulatory Review and two video webinar recordings with Bob Soltis, Former ALJ, Office of Medicare Hearings and Appeals on Dealing with new Healthcare Regulatory changes.
The Aerolib dashboard has skills modules which covers the documentation tips to formulate a complete record based on the disease process, new concepts in coding, billing and audit prevention, CMS and commercial insurances regulatory requirements, analysis of real case scenarios with emphasis on proper documentation and links to the evidence based guidelines.