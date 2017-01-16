All-in-One Sales and Marketing ROI Reporting and Automation Customize your KPI and metrics Choose your widgets Group data into hierarchy Set up users, roles and workflows

CLICKABLE Inc. announces an impressive range of digital marketing services to the public. CLICKABLE is one of the most sought after digital marketing companies in the marketing industry. Its customized technology platform has been reaping numerous great reviews for rendering unique online marketing services to help market and grow your business online.

Nowadays, every business needs marketing or some sort of advertising. And with the competition for a limited volume of traffic in the internet, the best bet would be to employ the marketing experts. CLICKABLE guarantees high-quality services from an expert team of staff.

CLICKABLE's technology and team render a top notch PayPerClick (PPC) service, a functional Search Engine Optimization (SEO) service, data marketing solutions, dynamic design of responsive websites for all sizes of businesses and the much sought after Social Media service, where life exists. CLICKABLE's marketing services also include a full and functional array of Marketing Video Production (for commercials, training, sales videos, webinars, animation, social media posts and more).

Clickable also offers a customizable, online reporting, publishing and monitoring dashboard as a reputation management tool. Its reputation management dashboard quickly helps keep your company's reputation in check, manages reputation repair or damage control.

CLICKABLE Digital Marketing Division has Richie Bello as its Senior Director of Operations. Richie Bello is regarded as a deep well of marketing knowledge that is highly educated with a decorative arsenal of working experience to call on. Michael Onghai, CEO of Looksmart and Clickable says, “We are deeply pleased and honored to have Richie as part of the CLICKABLE team. With Richie on board, it is easy to see why CLICKABLE is earning all the praises it is getting, with a motivated and eager staff to rely on.”

“We bring every aspect of the marketing process to the table so that our clients can benefit from a simple, integrated approach where you can use a one stop service for all of your marketing needs,” says Richie Bello, explaining why Clickable has gone the extra mile to master so many forms of marketing.

“CLICKABLE will put you on the map” is the popular saying that most satisfied customers use after their encounters with CLICKABLE. Get in touch via phone and speak directly to Richie Bello at 212/653-0079 and via email at Richie(at)clickable.com. Find more info on the company website http://www.clickable.com/.

Media Contact: Richie Bello

Phone/email: 212-653-0079 or Richie(at)clickable(dot)com