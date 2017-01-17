Outcry: Holocaust Memoirs is Now a #1 Best Seller

Outcry: Holocaust Memoirs Triumphant … a humbling experience

Steinberg’s powerful story of the suffering and survival of a young man and his brother in the death camps has been downloaded more than 140,000 times.

According to the Talmud, “The righteous are greater in death than in life.”

A year after his death on December 21, 2015, Manny Steinberg’s Outcry – Holocaust Memoirs is the Number One Kindle book on Amazon’s best-seller list. Two years after its release, Steinberg’s powerful story of the suffering and survival of a young man and his brother in the death camps has been downloaded more than 140,000 times.

To meet rising international interest, Dutch-based Amsterdam Publishers plan on foreign-language editions that will include Spanish and German. The book is already published in book and electronic formats in several languages.

Thousands of readers have expressed how they have reacted to Steinberg’s powerfully direct, matter-of-fact retelling of events that still seem beyond human imagining. Readers on Amazon, where over one thousand readers have given Outcry – Holocaust Memoirs a near-unanimous five-star rating, call it “a tale of triumph of the human spirit over evil," “triumphant … a humbling experience,” “I read it in a few hours. I couldn’t put it down.”

More than an autobiography, Outcry is the cri de coeur of both the terrified young boy trying to make sense of the unfathomable, and of the much older man still asking the same questions.

The manuscript of Outcry – Holocaust Memoirs is nearly as remarkable as the story it tells. After the war, Steinberg built a new life in Los Angeles. But he couldn’t escape the memories that continued to haunt him. Written in his 40s, the manuscript was set aside for several more years after a mishandled first edition was met with indifference. Finally, in 2014, with the reprint and audio edition, Steinberg’s work shot to the top tier of Amazon’s listings, where it has remained ever since.

A year later, at the age of 90, Steinberg accepted an invitation to revisit two of the concentration camps, Vaihingen an der Enz and Dachau, where he was interred during the war. Only a few months later, Steinberg died. "Some Holocaust survivors are never released from a lifetime of pain until death frees them," says Gary Steinberg. "My father was able to die in peace, secure in the knowledge that he had at last been able to tell the world his extraordinary story."

Holocaust survivor, author and Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel once said, “For us, forgetting was never an option.” Steinberg could never forget, and even after death the literary legacy of his memory continues to attract new readers.

Get the Kindle Version.

About the Formats: Outcry: Holocaust Memoirs, by Manny Steinberg is available on Amazon in paperback or Kindle eBook (179 pp) in English, French, Chinese, Czech and German (Spanish forthcoming) and audio (English only). ISBN: 978-9082103137

About the Publisher: Amsterdam Publishers is owned by Liesbeth Heenk, Willem de Zwijgerlaan 14, 2341 EJ Oegstgeest, The Netherlands tel. +1 31 6 51858260; info(at)amsterdampublishers(dot)com

Publicity Contacts: All requests, email Gary Steinberg at gary_steinberg(at)mac(dot)com