UniteU announces new tools and capabilities to be showcased at NRF, that enable its commerce platform to act as a centralizing hub, collecting data from various systems and leveraging it to power modern consumer-centric shopping experiences both online and in-store. UniteU’s Unified Commerce Data Hub™ offers flexible data mapping tools and a powerful work-flow engine that enables the transparency of information between systems necessary to implement cross-channel features such as find in-store, buy online pickup in-store and omnichannel fulfillment. UniteU’s technology supports limitless flexibility on the front-end, allowing brands to adapt and customize the look and feel of their sites to enhance their existing brand ethos.

UniteU’s years of experience in the ecommerce industry working with brick and mortar retailers has driven the architecture of its platform—and subsequent technology to integrate flexibly with various systems—while providing a holistic view of products, inventory and retail locations. Collectively these enable smarter systems that put the customer at the center of everything, allowing buy anywhere, fulfill anywhere shopping experiences.

UniteU’s platform also tames omnichannel chaos by reducing costs and streamlining operations for complex retail environments—synchronizing, enriching and homogenizing product data, then distributing it to various consumer-facing digital touch-points. Regardless of which channel orders are captured (i.e. ecommerce store, Amazon, eBay etc.), they are normalized through a common fulfillment stream, with operational and financial data fully synchronized and formatted per the requirements of each system. These automations, when applied to most environments, typically result in several-dollars-per-transaction of operational cost savings, and the reallocation of personnel to higher-value growth and marketing initiatives.

Retailers can more easily tackle new growth markets such as marketplaces, shopping channels, dropshipping and social feeds. The technology enables ecommerce teams to more efficiently add new products, by pulling data from existing point of sale (POS) or enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, then enhancing it with vendor-feed data and/or dropship-ready products. The Unified Commerce Data Hub™ drastically reduces the time required to add products to channels, eliminates the need for expensive channel-management tools, and increases both the quality of information and selection of products available to consumers. Savvy commerce teams can recognize drastic reductions in the overhead required to expand their product offering online, can streamline their back-end operations, and can quickly recognize significant growth from existing and new revenue streams.

Clients such as Al’s Sporting Goods, are able to load continuous catalog updates received from suppliers two-to-three-times faster than with previous manual methods. They've also been able to reallocate two full-time employees to marketing and merchandising activities, versus dealing with operational data-entry tasks.

UniteU will be providing demos of its platform technology and live customer examples at National Retail Federation’s Big Show 2017 at the Javits Convention Center in NYC, January 15th – 17th, Level 1 @ BOOTH #839.