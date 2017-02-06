As government contractors and independent consultants increasingly recognize the changes underway in the digital marketplace, they are seizing the opportunity to transform their business methods to gain competitive advantages. Some reflect the trend toward alternate sourcing found in the so-called “Gig economy” such as online matching of government contractors with independent consultants, technical and subject matter experts.

To help its corporate members leverage the power of the Gig economy to grow their businesses and reduce costs, AFCEA International and GovProp.com have entered into a relationship designed specifically for government contractors. Corporate members receive special pricing on GovProp’s app that helps them locate the talent they need to give them the edge for winning and delivering on government contracts.

Businesses can no longer afford to operate by using ad hoc methods to search for the talent and insight they need. The emerging independent workforce has a different profile and in many cases is no longer willing to operate under the old ground rules. These freelancers want to participate in a professional marketplace where there is a premium on quality instead of geography. For them, digital matching apps now provide a platform to conduct business in a professional manner, while expanding their opportunities through a nationwide network.

“This corporate member benefit will be helpful to both small and large businesses,” Julie Lama, director, corporate engagement, AFCEA, says. “GovProp holds the key to some of the best freelance government consultants in the world. The AFCEA and GovProp partnership is a great match for securing and executing federal business opportunities, preparing winning proposals, building effective teams and delivering results for government agencies at all levels.”

Bob Dickson, president and co-founder of GOVPROP.com, described the new relationship as win-win. Adding to the long list of AFCEA individual and corporate membership benefits, “GovProp.com provides access to a government-focused Gig workforce helping companies meet or exceed their growth and profitability goals. On-demand high quality professionals cost far less than the investment required to build, develop and retain in-house staff. AFCEA also will provide GovProp.com a new stream of talent to support corporate contracting needs.”

About GovProp

GovProp (https://govprop.com/signup/afcea/) is a Gig economy company that uses a custom Internet and smartphone-enabled app to match vetted consultants, also known as 1099s with government contractors. GovProp helps ensure trust and quality via peer-ratings and a payment engine that ensures consultants receive payment immediately once the company and the consultant agree that milestones are complete. Electronic pre-negotiated Non-Disclosure and Conflict of Interest Agreements reduce engagement costs and streamline the process.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Bob Dickson

President

Government Proposal Solutions, Inc.

1751 Pinnacle Drive, Suite 600

McLean, VA 22102

888.385.9346

Bob(at)Govprop(dot)com

https://www.govprop.com/

About AFCEA International

AFCEA International (http://www.afcea.org), established in 1946, is a non-profit membership association serving the military, government, industry and academia. For more information and to join, visit the AFCEA Corporate Membership website.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Maryann Lawlor

Director of Communications

AFCEA International

4400 Fair Lakes Court

Fairfax, VA 22033-3899

(703) 631-6179

mlawlor(at)afcea(dot)org

@mary_signalmag

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/AFCEAInternational

AFCEA: Bringing Government and Industry Together Since 1946