Quik Trip Laundry has opened its doors with the latest in both washer and dryer technology, with all empowered Electrolux Professional laundry equipment. These High-Speed Washing Machines and Energy-Efficient Dryers provide customers with the ultimate laundry experience and differentiates from other brands of laundry equipment. The Electrolux brand and technology is thriving in many cities throughout North America, like the New York Tri-State Area, California, and Portland. For the Carolinas, this technology is groundbreaking and Quik Trip Laundry is the first Laundromat to offer such advanced technology features, also addressing quick drying time within our area!

Quik Trip Laundry Electrolux empowered washers provide high-speed water extraction, thus cutting the usual drying time for customers. With such a high G-force, these washers not only remove more water from a laundry, but also remove more soap residue than any other commercial washer in the market. By extracting more soap residue during the rinse & spin cycle, the incident of having any soap residue “baked” into the laundry fibers when drying in high heat is greatly reduce. This benefits customers and babies with sensitive skin greatly. Customers will feel and see the difference in their clothing.

By having less water in the load, drying time is reduced dramatically! In turn, the laundry is subjected to less damaging effects of a high heat environment, which produces less wear-and-tear on garments and prevents over-drying. Dryers automatically reverses the dryer cylinders direction, allowing the air flow to be evenly distributed in the laundry load, resulting in more uniform drying without “wet spots.” Thus providing superior drying results, no other commercial dryer in the market offers this exclusive feature.

All washers and dryers have the ability to accept quarters, Laundry Cards, and all major Credit Cards, including Apple Pay and Android Pay.

