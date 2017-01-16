We are very pleased to have partnered with Net-Translators. Through this partnership, we are able to extend our services portfolio and offer advanced localization and technical translation solutions for global apps.

Net-Translators, an industry-leading provider of software localization, website translation, technical documentation translation and multilingual testing services, announced today that it has partnered with QualiTest, the world’s second largest pure-play software testing and quality assurance company. QualiTest offers a wide range of testing services to large global enterprises as well as designs and delivers contextualized solutions.

Shy Avni, CEO and co-founder of Net-Translators, notes, “We’re thrilled to announce this partnership with QualiTest. With more and more companies using agile development, with widely distributed development, testing and localization teams, it is only natural that QualiTest and Net-Translators combine our respective strengths to help companies develop, localize and test their products in order to help them deliver a higher quality product with shorter development cycles. Our partnership will allow us to do that.”

The two companies naturally complement each other’s solutions since they both have core expertise in servicing companies in the medical device, healthcare and software industries.

Aviram Shotten, VP Global Alliances at QualiTest, stated, “We are very pleased to have partnered with Net-Translators. Through this partnership, we are able to extend our services portfolio and offer advanced localization and technical translation solutions for global apps."

About Net-Translators (http://www.net-translators.com)

Net-Translators is a leading provider of translation, localization, and multilingual testing services in more than 60 languages. For over a decade, Net-Translators has helped global companies prepare their products and services for worldwide deployment. The company’s service portfolio includes the language services needed to localize and test software, medical devices, and websites including localization of user interfaces, online help, technical and marketing materials. Net-Translators’ one-of-a-kind Multilingual Testing Center offers translation quality assessments, professional testing staff and a dedicated localization testing environment for products of all kinds. Net-Translators is certified ISO 9001:2008, ISO 13485:2003 and EN 15038:2006, and specializes in translation of materials for compliance to international regulations.

About QualiTest (http://www.qualitestgroup.com)

QualiTest is the world’s second largest pure play outsourced software testing and quality assurance specialist with offices in the US, UK, Israel and India. QualiTest focuses on large global enterprises in the technology, telecom, healthcare, finance, defense, media, utilities and retail industries and offers a wide range of testing solutions to meet customers' business requirements. QualiTest deploys software that you and your customers trust by testing beyond the obvious with QualiTest Software Testing and Business Assurance Services.

QualiTest designs and delivers contextualized solutions that leverage deep industry-specific understanding with technology-specific competencies and unique testing-focused assets. QualiTest delivers results by combining customer-centric business models, critical thinking and the ability to gain a profound comprehension of partners' goals and challenges.