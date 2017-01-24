Top Flash Storage Vendors HPE 3PAR, NetApp, Tintri, Nimble, and Pure Storage are ranked as the leading enterprise flash storage arrays of 2016 based on peer reviews from real users in the IT Central Station community.

IT Central Station, the leading product review site for enterprise technology, announced the top enterprise flash storage vendors of 2016. HPE 3PAR was top ranked based on peer reviews and crowdsourced buyer intent data from the IT Central Station community. HPE was followed by NetApp, Tintri, Nimble, and Pure Storage as the overall best all-flash storage systems of the year.

HPE 3PAR was ranked first in the category with 89 reviews from real users. Visitors to IT Central Station viewed and compared HPE 3PAR more than any other flash solution with a total of 101,361 views and 48,310 comparisons as of the end of 2016. The most popular comparison of flash storage arrays by IT Central Station visitors was EMC VNX with HPE 3PAR. Tintri VM had the highest review rating score overall with an average rating of 9.4 out of 10. Among users from mid-sized enterprises, the solution with the highest rating was Kaminario K2.

The IT Central Station ranking is a composite score that includes average rating, number of reviews, and a buyer intent index including number of views, comparisons and follows by IT Central Station visitors. IT Central Station ranking factors and calculations are fully transparent and can be found below the rankings on ITCentralStation.com.

IT Central Station calculates which solutions are trending higher or lower based on activity from IT Central Station visitors and reviewers. As of January 2017, the solutions that are trending higher in the IT Central Station rankings are Dell EMC Unity, IBM Storewize, NetApp All Flash FAS, Nimble Storage, Tintri VMstore, and Violin Memory. Dell EMC XtremIO Flash Storage is trending lower at the fastest rate, followed by E8 Storage, Hitachi Universal Storage VM, IBM FlashSystem, and Pure Storage which are also trending lower.

During the past year over two million professionals, including those from 96% of the Fortune 100, have used IT Central Station’s crowdsourced reviews in their technology buying process. All reviews are validated as authentic through IT Central Station's triple authentication process. IT Central Station’s reviews are known for their depth and quality, with an average of 420 words per review.

The full set of enterprise flash storage array rankings and reviews can be found at https://www.itcentralstation.com/categories/enterprise-flash-array-storage