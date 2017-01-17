In such a competitive market, we understand that firms have a vast array of options, and it is an honor that Eisner has chosen iTimeKeep as their firm-wide timekeeping solution

Bellefield Systems, LLC, the leader in mobile and anywhere time entry solutions for firms of all sizes, announced that one of the largest accounting firms in the nation, EisnerAmper, has chosen iTimeKeep as its firm-wide mobile and desktop time entry solution.

EisnerAmper, with its nearly 1,300 employees, including 180 partners, offers responsive accounting, consulting and tax services with an entrepreneurial focus, providing clients around the world with smart, analytical insights delivered in an approachable style. Professionals at EisnerAmper have significant depth of knowledge in key service areas including consulting services comprised of internal audit, risk management, information technology and compliance. They also pride themselves on building strong client relationships and believe that the trust clients put in them is paramount. Each and every member of the team is passionate about working hard to help clients get down to the business of building success.

“At EisnerAmper, we wanted to provide our colleagues with a secure and easy way of entering time on their mobile and desktop devices. Our main goals were to improve timekeeping at the firm and to keep our clients’ data secure, as security is of the utmost importance to all of our accountants,” stated Jeffrey Melnick, Chief Financial Officer. Melnick further stated, “Bellefield’s iTimeKeep is helping us to accomplish the goals we set out to achieve, and its simple implementation process and roll-out, as well as the seamless integration with our billing system, has been impressive.”

“We are excited to welcome the accounting firm of EisnerAmper to Bellefield’s iTimeKeep family. In such a competitive market, we understand that firms have a vast array of options, and it is an honor that Eisner has chosen iTimeKeep as their firm-wide timekeeping solution,” stated Gabriela Isturiz, Co-Founder and Principal of Bellefield Systems. Isturiz further added, “iTimeKeep continues to be the clear leader in mobile and anywhere timekeeping, as evidenced by being chosen by firms all over the world looking for a way to give attorneys a solution that is secure, simple and contemporaneous. We are also extremely proud to share that iTimeKeep’s security and simplicity are unmatched by anyone in the industry.”

Recently, Bellefield’s iTimeKeep was recognized by the ILTA community as the most adopted mobile time entry solution in legal for the fourth consecutive year. And, in 2017, Bellefield remains committed to providing the legal and professional services industries with tomorrow’s solutions now, which will once again disrupt the market by bringing even more innovation to timekeeping.