AEGEA Brazil Expands TaKaDu Service to Third Concessionaire

TaKaDu, a global leader in Integrated Event Management solutions for the water industry, announced today that AEGEA, one of Brazil’s leading water and sanitation companies, is expanding deployment to a third concessionaire. TaKaDu’s solution will be implemented at Nascentes do Xingu in Brazil’s Mato Grosso region, following successful installations at Prolagos, including several municipalities in the Rio de Janeiro State, and Aguas Guariroba in Campo Grande (Capital of Mato Grosso do Sul State). The solution is being supported locally by Optimale, one of TaKaDu’s long-term partners in Brazil.

AEGEA has seen multiple benefits since adopting TaKaDu’s technology in 2013. These include: a faster response time to leakage, sensor failures and water consumption pattern modification events; increased network visibility; asset management; long-term maintenance plans; and, above all, operational and tactical team integration. TaKaDu will work closely with AEGEA as it scales up its operations at Nascentes do Xingu, helping to analyze and process the raw data from its sensors and other sources.

Marco Aurelio Silva, responsible for R&D at AEGEA, said, “TaKaDu has triggered a cultural change at AEGEA, enabling us to be more proactive when it comes to managing problems in the network and encouraging knowledge sharing between department and external contractors. TaKaDu’s event management has helped us to measure and reduce water loss, shorten repair cycles, detect faulty meters and other malfunctions, and improve customer service. We’re now in the process of centralizing our operations at a management level while maintaining local control and TaKaDu will play a significant part in this process, allowing greater visibility at the network level.”

TaKaDu’s automated cloud-based service enables utilities to detect, analyze and manage network events and incidents such as leaks, bursts, faulty assets, telemetry and data issues, operational failures and more. Converting raw data into knowledge, TaKaDu provides visibility and actionable insights for increased operational efficiency and water loss reduction.

Amir Peleg, TaKaDu’s Founder and CEO, said, “AEGEA is a major player in Brazil and one of our key strategic customers. We are pleased to contribute to their centralization process and are looking forward to working closely with Aguas do Xingu as they transform themselves into an effective data-driven organization.”

Part of the AEGEA Group, Nascentes do Xingu is a Regional Company that manages 29 municipalities, including 24 in Mato Grosso, one in Pará (Amazon State) and four in Rondonia (Amazon State). These concessions serve around 930 thousand inhabitants.

About AEGEA

AEGEA (http://www.aegea.com.br/en/) is a Brazilian holding founded in 2010. It manages public concessions, handling the processes related to the life cycle of water, including production, storage, collection and wastewater treatment. AEGEA currently covers 18 percent of the private sanitation market in 47 Brazilian cities within nine states through its concessionaires, private-public partnerships (PPPs) and service companies. The company is 71.04 percent owned by the Brazilian Equipav Group, 18.67 percent by the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), 5.49 percent by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and 4.8 percent by the Global Infrastructure Fund (GIF), which is managed by IFC’s Asset Management Company.

About Optimale

Optimale (http://www.optimale.com.br/) is a Brazilian company that manufactures smart water loggers and develops and provides IT solutions for water data analytics in real-time. In 2013, Optimale was a finalist for the Code_n Award at CeBIT (Hannover) and a finalist in the Germany-Brazil Innovation Commerce Chamber. In addition, Optimale has conducted several water engineering consulting services around Brazil under themes such as water loss and energy efficiency plans, asset management studies including rehabilitation plans and also providing IT solutions for regulation agencies. Recently, Optimale started its subsidiary in Chile aiming to attend Latin America market.

About TaKaDu

TaKaDu (http://www.takadu.com) optimizes operational efficiency and improves water management across-the-board. A proven IoT solution for the water industry, TaKaDu offers the most comprehensive integrated event management platform, based on big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms. TaKaDu provides multiple benefits, including reduced leakages and supply interruptions, automatic early warning of anomalies, improved data integrity, and KPI measurements. Ensuring a faster response time, TaKaDu also helps to improve customer service. A cloud-based SaaS platform, TaKaDu brings together huge amounts of information in an easy-to-use, flexible and scalable solution. Its innovative approach has earned notable commendations, including the World Economic Forum Tech-Pioneer Award and a Harvard Business School case-study.

