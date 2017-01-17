Revolutionary Kit Reveals How to Find, Attract and Keep Top Employees

Hire Master Training Kit by HireBox The Hire Master Training Kit, currently described as one of the most powerful training tools for personnel selection, consists of 8 practical lessons, taking users by the hand through the different phases of the whole hiring process.

HireBox recently announced the pre-launch of its unique human resource kit, the Hire Master Training Kit, designed to help business owners, HR managers, recruiters, and business executives get the best employees into their organizations.

The 8-part kit starts with an introduction, which explains the 10 Golden Rules of Master-Hiring. The second part of the kit looks at the compliance issues associated with recruiting employees, and how HR persons can stay within the confines of the law during personnel selection (in full compliance with applicable E.E.O.C. regulations).

Other sections of the Hire Master Training Kit include The Hunt for Top Players, Pre-Selection Strategy, Interview Techniques, Pre-hire Testing, The Onboarding Process, and the full 10-step Hire master procedure.

Anyone completing all the assignments from the training kit will be awarded a Hire Master Certificate, after showing evidence of success in their first hiring project.

The Hire Master Training Kit is set to be launched on February 15, 2017, and currently goes for a pre-launch offer price of $429, and with a 100% money back guarantee.

The kit will return to its original price of $1,295 after it is launched, making it a unique opportunity for early birds to profit from over 30 years of experience by Patrick Valtin, a world-renowned Human Resources professional, business coach and the brain behind the No-Fail Hiring System™.

