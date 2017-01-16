Applied Predictive Technologies today released APT Digital Omnichannel Testing (DOT), enabling retailers to use its Test & Learn® platform to more accurately measure how digital advertising campaigns increase sales from existing customers across digital and physical channels.

While a large majority of purchases still occurs in stores, most shoppers are now spending more time reading online ads and reviews before making a purchase. This presents marketers with a key challenge in understanding the relationship between the cause (online exposure) and the effect (in-store purchases).

“With these enhancements, our proven Test & Learn platform can now provide additional clarity around the effectiveness of digital strategies,” stated Anthony Bruce, CEO of APT and 2017 Disruptor on the NRF Foundation’s List of People Shaping Retail’s Future. “Our clients now have direct visibility into the incremental impact of digital advertising campaigns on their own customers, enabling them to measure holistic results across channels.”

APT DOT is an expansion of the company’s Test & Learn platform, designed to generate actionable insights on the performance of advertising campaigns to help increase sales with existing customers.

How APT DOT Works

A retailer trying to re-engage lapsed customers could test an online ad focused within their loyalty program members. With traditional techniques, retailers would be able to track clicks to online sales, noting any potential increase. Within this test, the retailer would also be able to identify if the increased sales matched the investment in an advertising campaign.

With APT DOT, the retailer would leverage the Test & Learn platform to also incorporate purchases made in-store by loyalty program members, to more accurately capture the digital ad’s true return on investment across all channels. Such findings can drive substantial bottom-line impact – as much as double the efficacy, in initial implementations.

“Findings like this can drive significant business value, particularly when applied to potentially millions of customers and hundreds of digital campaigns and initiatives,” said Bruce.

APT DOT is complementary to other offerings from APT and Mastercard Advisors. These services provide insights and solutions that help optimize, streamline and grow businesses.

About APT

