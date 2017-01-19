VolatilityScore partners with Trust Company of America

Volatilityscore.com is excited to announce it has partnered with Trust Company of America, a technology leader and custodian for RIA's, to offer volatilityscore.com's risk tolerance measurement services to advisors. VolatilityScore is the low cost leader in risk tolerance assessment software that financial advisors can use with their clients.

Trust Company of America (TCA), is known in the RIA (Registered Investment Adviser) custody industry as a leader in technology and practice management support for RIA firms. By becoming a technology partner with TCA, volatilityscore.com will better be able to offer low cost risk tolerance software to RIAs.

Volatilityscore.com offers advisors on the TCA platform the following:



The lowest cost risk tolerance assessment tool on the market. VolatilityScore was co-founded by an independent financial advisor who understands how small to medium sized RIA firms must keep costs low to compete against the larger firms.

Accurate and meaningful risk tolerance assessments by using the Volatility Score. Each questionnaire respondent gets their own Volatility Score, showing investors the appropriate asset allocation for their risk tolerance.

Advisors can educate clients and win business with Volatility Score Reports and Portfolio Proposals. The VolatilityScore program allows RIA firms to create their own model portfolios and show clients how they might have performed with recommended portfolios versus a competitor's.

"We're excited to be working with TCA to offer advisors this fantastic service. There are a lot of risk tolerance programs out there, but the Volatility Score program is inexpensive, simple and accurate. What sets us apart is the ability advisors have to show current and prospective clients how their investments could have performed historically with their firm. Advisors can show clients that the recommended portfolios not only match an investor's risk tolerance, but also outperforms a competing firm. This is very powerful in winning new business and growing AUM", stated Ravenlight Technologies CEO Benjamin Ebert.

About volatilityscore.com

The team at volatilityscore.com is dedicated to creating a risk tolerance assessment and portfolio proposal platform that helps advisors educate their clients about risk and win new prospective clients. VolatilityScore is owned and operated by Ravenlight Technologies LLC, a financial technology company based in Northern California, California. The powerful yet simple program empowers advisors to serve their clients using the lowest cost option available, but with capabilities of the biggest competitors. To learn more about the Volatility Score program, please visit http://www.volatilityscore.com.

