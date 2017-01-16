The Moto G, 4th generation is back at WiFi Calling innovator Republic Wireless. At $149, it's feature packed and better than ever. If you’re looking for an affordable smartphone with solid battery life to help you answer emails, call, text, and snap photos throughout your day, the Moto G4 PLAY is next to unbeatable in its feature set and price range.

WiFi Calling innovator Republic Wireless continues to broaden its lineup of powerful mid-tier Android smartphones including the new Moto G4 PLAY smartphone priced at just $149 available starting January 18 on RepublicWireless.com. The fourth generation of the popular Moto G Series offers more speed, power and features in a stylish design at a highly affordable price.

“WiFi is all around us, and ‘WiFi first’, a trend we pioneered, is here to stay. Between Republic Wireless’ rapidly expanding Android smartphone lineup and the ability to Bring Your Own Phone* to our network, we make it easy for consumers to pair the best Android smartphone for their budget with our award-winning, crazy affordable WiFi first service,” Chris Chuang, chief executive officer, Republic Wireless.

“It’s super exciting to see the rich feature set of today’s mass market phones,” Chuang adds. “If you’re looking for an affordable smartphone with solid battery life to help you answer emails, call, text, and snap photos throughout your day, the Moto G4 PLAY is next to unbeatable in its feature set and price range.”

The Moto G4 PLAY packs a lot of higher-end features into a highly affordable phone.

Specifications:



5” HD (1280 x 720) IPS display and 4G LTE speed

Android M OS

A fast 1.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 410 quad-core processor

High resolution 8 megapixel camera

2800 mAh long lasting battery

Available with 16GB of internal storage, plus microSD card support for up to 128 GB of additional storage

Republic’s Adaptive Coverage™ blends WiFi with cellular to create expanded network coverage for consumers that is less expensive to operate. The Clear Choice Plans pass these savings on to customers in the form of being 40%-60% less expensive than comparable plans from the big carriers.

Unlimited Talk & Text + WiFi Data /$15 a month

Unlimited Talk & Text + WiFi Data + 1G Cellular Data / $20 a month

Unlimited Talk & Text + WiFi Data + 2G Cellular Data / $30 a month

Unlimited Talk & Text + WiFi Data + 4G Cellular Data / $45 a month

Note: While Republic’s marketing focus will be on the $15-$45/month price range, which addresses the needs of the vast majority of US subscribers, plans with up to 10GB of monthly cellular data are available.

*For a list of supported Android smartphones – Android M and above – please see Bring Your Own Phone at http://www.RepublicWireless.com.

About Republic Wireless

Recognized for excellence in customer service by PC Magazine and as the top pre-paid carrier choice by Consumer Reports, Republic Wireless is on a mission to provide remarkably simple and affordable ways to stay in touch with anyone, anywhere, in any way. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Republic Wireless leverages the power of both WiFi and cellular networks and gives consumers the ultimate flexibility to manage costs. The service uses WiFi in the home, office or anywhere else as the primary network for calls, texts and data. When outside of WiFi coverage, the smartphone works just like a typical smartphone on the cellular networks of national carriers. Visit http://www.republicwireless.com/ for more information. Media resource center here.

