With Continued Growth, Demco Automation Announces New Facility

Demco Automation has finalized agreements and is in the final phases of completing construction of a new facility. The larger site will support its continued growth as a leading automated systems supplier.

The 35,000-square-foot climate-controlled facility includes expanded manufacturing assembly bays, additional engineering offices, and lab space to support advanced process development activities.

"With our emphasis on developing highly customized processes coupled with the increased global demand for automation and robotics, we have seen consistent double digit annual growth this decade," said Stephen Maund, President and CEO. "Because of this, we are in a situation where a larger facility is needed."

The increase in assembly and integration areas provide flex space for bigger systems without re-configuring the manufacturing floor. Maund added, "Our business has expanded in recent years to include larger production lines as well as our existing offerings of smaller scale systems for medical device and other industry sectors."

"Additions to engineering, applications, and operations support over the past few years filled our office space with no room for expansion in the existing facility." Maund continued. Current plans are to complete the move by February, 2017.

Demco Automation is a leading supplier of flexible, cost-effective and low-risk automated manufacturing systems for technology-based industry sectors. The company has grown to service customers throughout the United States, the Caribbean, Mexico and the Pacific Rim. Known for its ability to build automation systems and platforms to meet specific process requirements, Demco designs and manufactures all products within its Quakertown, PA facility. Customers include manufacturers of medical devices, electronics, automotive, aerospace/defense, consumer products, and commercial/industrial products.

