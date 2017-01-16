(ISC)² Names 2016 Harold F. Tipton Memorial Scholarship Recipient

(ISC)²® today announced that Erwin Karincic, undergraduate student at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), is the recipient of its 2016 Harold F. Tipton Memorial Scholarship. The Tipton Scholar is selected annually from among the previous years’ recipients of the (ISC)² Undergraduate Scholarships.

The (ISC)² Harold F. Tipton Memorial Scholarship, administered by the Center for Cyber Safety and Education™, was introduced in 2012 to provide enthusiastic and aspiring university students pursuing cyber, information, software and infrastructure security degrees, with a pathway into the profession. The scholarship was named after the late information security industry pioneer and (ISC)² co-founder Harold F. Tipton, and was established through the support of (ISC)² members, and CRC Press and their Taylor & Francis Group. Often referred to as “the grandfather” of the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®), Hal’s work with (ISC)² as its past president, chief instructor and ambassador was integral to the formation of (ISC)² and the information security profession.

In 2016, the Center awarded scholarships to 44 students worldwide. The undergraduate recipients were invited to apply for the Harold F. Tipton Memorial Scholarship.

“It is a great honor for me to be named the Harold F. Tipton Scholar for 2016,” said Erwin Karincic. “This award is the most prestigious in the cybersecurity profession, and I am really proud to be the recipient. I will be sure that it is used to its full potential throughout my studies and my career.”

Mr. Karincic’s passion for technology started when he was only seven years old, growing up in Bosnia. His computer broke and without anyone to fix it, Karincic bought a hard drive and operating system, then figured out how to fix it himself. Immigrating to the United States in 2014, he learned English and began excelling academically, enrolling in college-level courses as a high school student. He is currently studying computer engineering at VCU and plans to pursue a career in cybersecurity.

“It’s quite impressive that Mr. Karincic is a 4.0+ student, has already earned more than nine professional IT certifications, and has competed in several cybersecurity competitions,” said Patrick Craven, director of the Center for Cyber Safety and Education. “He aspires to earn the CISSP and to help mentor other students, which demonstrates his motivation to excel as a leader in the industry. We’re pleased to honor him with this memorial scholarship to help carry on the late Hal Tipton’s legacy.”

Undergraduate, graduate and post-graduate students all have the opportunity to build careers in the field of information security through the (ISC)² Information Security Scholarship Program. The scholarship application period for 2017 opened on January 1st with the Women’s Scholarships. The application period for Undergraduate Scholarships opens on February 15th, and on February 28th for Graduate Scholarships.

For more information and to apply, please visit http://www.Iamcybersafe.org/scholarships.

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification, (ISC)2 offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, programmatic approach to security. Our membership, over 123,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education. For more information on (ISC)², visit http://www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook.

About the Center for Cyber Safety and Education

The Center for Cyber Safety and Education (the Center), formerly the (ISC)² Foundation, is a nonprofit charitable trust committed to making the cyber world a safer place for everyone. The Center works to ensure that people across the globe have a positive and safe experience online through their educational programs, scholarships and research. Visit http://www.iamcybersafe.org.