FCC Announces Release of New 833 Toll Free Prefix

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced the opening of the latest toll free prefix, currently scheduled for release on April 22nd, 2017. This is an important milestone for many companies seeking branded or memorable toll free numbers otherwise unavailable until now. New prefixes are not released often, the most recent being the 844 prefix in December of 2013. The unpredictability of releases makes the timing even more significant. The timing between releases has reached or exceeded 10 years on more than one occasion.

Toll free numbers have become increasingly more popular and are considered an essential component of a company’s brand identity. Memorable numeric numbers have also gained popularity for their use in tracking marketing response, especially in channels where memorability is of utmost importance, such as radio or billboard advertising. “The release of a prefix is a very exciting time in the telecom and marketing industries. It creates new opportunities literally overnight,” says Brian Lynott, CEO of ATL Communications.

All 833 numbers will be released simultaneously and available on a first-come-first-served basis. Thousands of companies will submit preorder requests in order to have desired number(s) reserved on their behalf immediately within the first few seconds of the release. The chances of getting a quality number after the initial release will dwindle significantly. This crucial preorder service will only be provided by a small handful of reputable and capable organizations. ATL Communications recognizes this need and will be offering such a service with convenient online ordering available. In the interim requests can be made on their website at http://www.atlc.com/833request. Mark Bilton-Smith, General Manager of ATL Communications says, “We are making the process of pre-reservations quick and convenient for our clients and for any company seeking one of the new 833 numbers.”

About ATL Communications

ATL Communications is America’s first and largest independent Responsible Organization, managing millions of toll-free and local numbers. Telephone companies, call centers, and enterprise clients have entrusted ATL Communications with the responsibility of managing and maintaining numbers and essential phone services with reliability and consistency since 1993. In 2015, ATL Communications became a pioneer in the VoIp industry by filing with the Federal Communications Commission on their behalf and gaining them the ability to maintain and manage their own local numbers. This momentous achievement means that ATL Communications was the first, and remains the only, independent Local Number Porting Service Agency. ATL Communications offers unique services in Disaster Recovery and Least Cost Routing with new products in Local Number Portability, Toll Free Texting, and 833 Number Reservations launching early in 2017. ATL Communications commitment to clients is to remove complexities, maximize productivity, enhance control, increase savings, and protect numbers. For more information about ATL Communications visit http://atlc.com.

For more information contact: Christy Green, cgreen(at)atlc(dot)com or 1- 800- PORTING.