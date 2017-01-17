Handstand (http://www.HandstandApp.com), the app and website that brings a customized fitness experience to mobile, today announced a new initiative with global fitness leader Reebok. From Tuesday, Jan. 17, to Friday, Jan. 20, thousands of ReebokONE and Handstand personal trainers will be available across ten U.S. cities, offering workouts in exchange for a simple handshake in the ultimate ‘Show of Hands’, accessible through Handstand’s mobile app.

The effort is part of the brand’s inspiring new 2017 campaign, ‘Hands’, an evolution of Reebok’s ‘Be More Human’ platform. ‘Hands’ is centered around a bold message that our hands carry the hard work and stories of our entire life journey. They absorb our experiences through scars, cuts and calluses and offer the purest representations of where we have been - and where we are going. For this reason, Handstand and Reebok are asking people to give only a handshake in return for their workout, the ultimate yet simplest show of gratification and accomplishment.

The campaign will run in New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, San Francisco, Chicago, Seattle and Miami. With the average price for a personal, 1-hour workout hitting $50, this means that over the course of the four-day ‘Show of Hands’ movement, Reebok is offering up to $250,000 worth of free workouts.

“We’re tremendously excited to move into this next phase of Be More Human, a mantra that underpins everything we do,” said Yan Martin, Vice President, Global Brand Communications at Reebok. “Crucial to ‘Hands’ is a recognition of the importance of human connection, of using our hands as vehicles to communicate with one another and through which we strive to reach our potential. There could be no better expression of this than offering trainers from our ReebokONE Network to provide workouts in key cities, and only asking for a handshake in return. We look forward to seeing the impact this will have on people from all walks of life and across the country.”

Eligible users from any of the 10 cities must book a session using the app, Handstand, between the period of Jan. 17 and Jan. 20 using the Free Reebok Workout option. They are then free to participate in the session anytime before the end of the month. For full ‘Show of Hands’ eligibility and activation terms and conditions, please visit Handstand.com.

About Handstand:

Known as the “Uber of Personal Trainers,” Handstand allows users to book private or group workout classes whenever and wherever they want. With Handstand, a personal trainer will meet you at the location of your choice with all necessary equipment, with no contracts or tipping required. All trainers are vetted and background checked, and the Handstand team promises a 100% satisfaction money-back guarantee. The company is based in Santa Monica, California, and backed by technology studio Science Inc. The Company is available in the following markets: Los Angeles, Orange County, New York City, Boston, Seattle, San Francisco, Wash, D.C., Philadelphia, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Ft. Lauderdale, Houston, Austin, and Dallas. For more information, visit Handstand at http://www.Handstandapp.com.

About Reebok

Reebok International Ltd., headquartered in Canton, MA, USA, is a leading worldwide designer, marketer and distributor of fitness and lifestyle footwear, apparel and equipment. An American-inspired global brand, Reebok is a pioneer in the sporting goods industry with a rich and storied fitness heritage. Reebok develops products, technologies and programming which enable movement and is committed to accompanying people on their journey to fulfill their potential. Reebok connects with the fitness consumer wherever they are and however they choose to stay fit – whether it’s training, running, walking, dance, yoga or aerobics. Reebok Classics leverages the brand’s fitness heritage and represents the roots of the brand in the sports lifestyle market. A subsidiary of the adidas Group, Reebok operates under the multiple divisions of the Reebok brand, Reebok-CCM Hockey and the Sports Licensed Division. Reebok is the exclusive outfitter of CrossFit and the Reebok CrossFit Games, the official title sponsor of the Reebok Spartan Race and exclusive apparel provider for Les Mills.