imageSurge Inc., a pioneer in the development of Intelligent Brick-and-Mortar Storefront solutions and NRF’ Digital Commerce Start-Up of the Year 2016 Finalist, today announced the launch of its iShopWindow™ brick-and-mortar mobile commerce platform. Based on imageSurge’s “through glass” touch-interactive technology, the iShopWindow brings unprecedented capabilities to the street-side foot traffic consumer while delivering a direct mobile marketing and transactional gateway to the brick-and-mortar retailer.

“This technology allows any brick-and-mortar business to maximize the return on its foot-traffic investment. In less than two hours, a retailer can transform an ordinary storefront window into an interactive digital platform that delivers a powerful brand experience and converts foot traffic into customers – 24/7. The iShopWindow finally makes window shopping a literal reality”, stated Ilya Alshine, the Company’s Founder and President, and Oleg A. Vyadro, CEO, in joint statement.

The iShopWinodw is being unveiled at the National Retail Foundation’s Big Show in New York on January 16, 2017 and can be seen at Booth #4547. Contemporaneously, imageSurge will be announcing first deployment locations in the Boston market.

ABOUT IMAGESURGE

imageSurge was founded in 2012 and is the leader in Intelligent Brick-and-Mortar Storefront applications. The company’s patent-pending Through Glass Touch-Sensing (IRLE) technology was a game-changer because of its ability to work through “Low-E” (energy-efficient) windows that are used in nearly all new construction today.

imageSurge platforms have been deployed by over 150 of the world’s leading brands, including Fortune 500. The company currently operates over 300 storefront locations across the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean.