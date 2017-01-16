“MemberSHARE was designed as an extension of the connecting and bonding experienced at one of iaedp’s signature Annual Symposiums,” says Blanche Williams.

In 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp) organized to provide first-quality education and high-level training standards to an international multidisciplinary group of healthcare treatment providers and helping professions who treat the full spectrum of eating disorder problems. As a way to further its mission at the grassroots level, iaedp launched MemberSHARE, an online peer community solely dedicated to fostering an environment to support its professional members.

Today the MemberSHARE site is solely dedicated to fostering an environment for the growth and success of iaedp’s members. Through the provision and collection of many unique membership perks, iaedp MemberSHARE has created an online community for eating disorder professionals to interact and learn from their peers.

“MemberSHARE offers a global network of community members who share a mission to participate in an online global resource, open and accessible exclusively to all iaedp members,” says Blanche Williams, iaedp Assistant Managing Director. “MemberSHARE provides access to ongoing and continuing education avenues with resources to help members network, grow and succeed in the eating disorder treatment community.”

More information about MemberSHARE, including ways to participate, will be available during the 2017 iaedp Symposium, March 23 – 26, at the Green Valley Resort and Spa in Las Vegas. Complete information about Symposium registration can be found at iaedp.com.

MemberSHARE provides a personal way to share professional information and experiences. The community itself is made up of clinical and other medical professionals who are responsible for the treatment of eating disorders and other co-occurring diseases. Members of the online community work together to keep the MemberSHARE platform alive and accessible, so eating disorder professionals worldwide can be informed contributors and creators.

The MemberSHARE site yields a variety of unique and diverse membership information units for member professionals, from access to iaedp-only expert content and information on conferences to Chapter events and Symposium photo galleries to continuing education opportunities. The platform combines the various units to create a community that enable all iaedp members to engage and share with fellow professionals.

“MemberSHARE was designed as an extension of the connecting and bonding experienced at one of iaedp’s signature Annual Symposiums,” says Williams. “Research shows learners are most engaged when they are working on projects they care about and are with peers who support and encourage them.”

Yet the true value-add of MemberSHARE are the best practices and community mentorship offered throughout the site. “Members have access to the participating community members around the world through our webinars, community forums and growing list of other resources,” says Williams.

More information about iaedp’s MemberSHARE program can be found at membershare.iaedp.com/.

About iaedp: Established in 1985, iaedp is recognized for its excellence in providing education and training standards to an international multidisciplinary group of healthcare treatment providers who treat the full spectrum of eating disorder problems, from anorexia to bulimia to binge eating and obesity. The organization offers a rigorous certification process for those who wish to receive specialized credentials in their work with people with eating disorders. For more information about iaedp, visit http://www.iaedp.com.