UR2.Global & Gandi's BE Magazine Spiritual Journey & Retreat - Machu Picchu, Peru "We chose to go to the sacred lands of Peru as Ambassadors of Goodwill and as a symbolic christening of this partnership, hoping to convey that this event is about more than just a Spiritual Journey & Retreat. It is really a sacred call to mankind..."

The Sacretherapy Institute's UR2.Global Project - a psycho-spiritual arts project to uplift the self-esteem of humanity and Gandhi's BE Magazine - an organization dedicated to spreading Mahatma Gandhi's legacy to "be the change you want to see in the world" have formed a partnership alliance to spread the message globally that "When Inner-Peace Is Accomplished World Peace Is Achieved!" This first annual event by the two not-for-profit organizations will be held in Machu Picchu, Peru which is one of the seven wonders of the world this July 9 - 15, 2017, with pre-retreat teasers starting this week. The spiritual journey also include tours to Sacred Valley and Cusco's most popular Inca sites and ruins.

The event features award winning musicians and best-selling holistic authors such as: UR2.Global's Honorary Artist Premik Russell Tubbs - multi-instrumentalist, and artists-in-residence: Kristin Hoffmann and Dr. K's Music Therapy who have also been honored as Gandhi's BE Magazine's "Artists for Peace." Authors from the United States, Puerto Rico and France, such as Dr. Andrea Pennington - author of How To Liberate & Love Your Authentic Self, Dr. Ivan Figueroa - an award winning author of Spirituality 101 and former Holistic Physician of the Year, Dr. Edwige Bingue - author of You're Not Crazy - You're Awakening, and Dr. Antoine Chevalier, Ph.D., MPP, HK - a White House Staff member and author of the new release: Hidden Powers of Creation, Dr. Amelia Kemp, Ph.D., LMHC - author of From Psychotherapy to Sacretherapy® - Alternative Holistic Descriptions & Healing Processes for 170 Mental & Emotional Diagnoses Worldwide, and Missy Crutchfield - co-author along with Dr. Kemp of the musical psychodrama: 'GAIA-Sacred Geometry: Inner Peace = World Peace' to be presented and filmed on the final day of the retreat during the Dinner Theatre and Jam Session for Peace that will also include local Peruvian artists.

"We chose to go to the sacred lands of Peru as ambassadors of goodwill and as a symbolic christening of this partnership, hoping to convey that this event is about more than just a Spiritual Journey & Retreat. It is really a sacred call to mankind and a celebration of the "all-is-oneness" in the universe where we implore all who share our intention to join us as we shift the consciousness of mankind from outer-directed superficial concerns to inner revelations - where as esteemed beings we experience the sacredness of our spirit, where true peace begins" states Dr. Amelia Kemp, President of The Sacretherapy Institute's UR2.Global Project (pronounced "sacred-therapy" with a silent "d").

Missy Crutchfield - Editor-n-Chief of Gandhi's BE Magazine, and President/CEO of Gandhi Global Center for Peace (co-founded with Gandhi's grandson Arun Gandhi) agrees, stating that "In order to 'be the change' that Gandhi spoke of we must begin with these small demonstrations of faith. World Peace is possible when each person chooses to see all others as equals. Real faith fosters truth, tolerance and helps us see the beauty in all living organisms which is why we have included: GAIA Talks: "The Earth Speaks' which promotes a holy relationship with the earth and all its inhabitants."

Melissa Turner - Co-Founder of Gandhi BE Magazine adds, "Ultimately, I think we are demonstrating what Margaret Mead once declared which is to "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has". "That's exactly it," states Lamarr Kemp, Sr., MBA - Co-Founder of UR2.Global, "We're going to Peru with a small delegation of likeminded souls that join us in our intention, but our energy and mission is massive enough to 'move the needle' and help uplift the world."

In an effort to begin uplifting the world now, "Pre-Retreat Teasers" began this week as a pre-welcome to the Spiritual Journey and Retreat for peace. Presenters and participating authors will continue to offer bi-weekly glimpses of their sessions (every other Monday) to give attendees a taste of what they can expect in Peru, from now through to the month of April, that may be read on Gandhi's BE Magazine.org. Topics of the biweekly teasers are as follows:

Today-Jan 17 - Amelia Kemp, Ph.D., LMHC - Sacretherapy® - A Sacred Retreat to Inner Peace: If We Could Just Be Still!

Mon. Jan 30 - Missy Crutchfield - Gandhi's Be the Change - A Retreat for World Peace and Non-Violence

Mon. Feb 13 - Dr. Andrea Pennington - A Re-Treat: How To Liberate & Love Your Authentic Self

Mon. Feb 27 - Antoine Chevalier, Ph.D., MPP, HK - How Retreats Unlock "Hidden Powers of Creation"

Mon. Mar 13 - Dr. Ivan Figueroa - Retreating with Spirituality 103: The Forgiveness Code - Finding the Light In Our Shadows

Mon. Mar 27 - Edwige Bingue, Ph.D. - Retreating To A Sacred Space Where It's Understood: "You're Not Crazy - You're Awakening"

Mon. Apr 10 - Melissa Turner - Photo-Linguistics: Looking Through the Lens of Peace - Do You See What I See?

Please click the below link for more information and to register. Space it limited. Sponsorship packages available. Also, please enjoy the attached promotional video and click here to visit: https://www.ur2.global/joint-retreat-fundraiser-with-gandhi-be-magazine.html or contact: Linda Thrasher at UR2(dot)Global(at)gmail(dot)com.

-End-