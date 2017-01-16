We’re honored to be named among the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the nation for the third year in a row.

For the third consecutive year, Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco company, was named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the nation. The company first received the award in 2014 for the Chicago area and was subsequently recognized nationwide in 2015. This year’s announcement reinforces Pivot Point’s growth as a national healthcare IT implementation, training, legacy support, and strategic advisory powerhouse combining talent and tenure for healthcare provider organizations.

The National Association for Business Resources (NABR) annually sponsors the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For competition, which identifies and honors companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.

Pivot Point scored exceptionally well, denoting strengths in the following overall assessment report categories:



Compensation, benefits and employee solutions: Pivot Point scored 21.83 over the median raw score of 20.98, which falls at the 63 percentile for the entire nation.

Recruitment, selection and orientation: Pivot Point scored 25.02 over the median raw score of 24.64, which falls at the 55 percentile for the entire nation.

Employee achievement and recognition: Pivot Point scored 19.95 over the median raw score of 18.52, which falls at the 75 percentile for the entire nation.

Communication and shared vision: Pivot Point scored 8.7 over the median raw score of 8.66, which falls at the 54 percentile for the entire nation.

Pivot Point Consulting ranked #1 in KLAS for Epic consulting in the Select Category in 2016 and is nationally-recognized for healthcare IT consulting, EHR implementation support, staff augmentation, LIVESite training and advisory services.

“We’re honored to be named among the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the nation for the third year in a row,” said Rachel Marano, Managing Partner of Pivot Point Consulting. “The recognition validates our employees’ acknowledgement of Pivot Point’s commitment to the high-energy, team-oriented, rewarding work environment that we’ve cultivated since our founding. We’re excited our organization and corporate enrichment culture reflects the very same values of our new partners, Vaco Healthcare and Greythorn.”

About Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Company

Pivot Point Consulting is a healthcare IT consulting leader specializing in EHR implementation, LIVESite training, optimization, legacy support, project management, and strategic advisory services. Pivot Point joined forces with Greythorn and Vaco Healthcare to form a healthcare IT powerhouse: Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Company. The new firm brings together more than 50 employees and 250 consultants serving over 100 clients across the nation. Their clients range from large multi-hospital networks to academic institutions, pediatric hospitals, and local community clinics. The company has earned many industry and workplace quality awards including: #1 in KLAS for Epic Consulting in the Select Category in 2016, #3 for HIT Implementation Support and Staffing in the 2015/2016 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report, and #9 in Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in 2016. For more information about Pivot Point Consulting, visit http://www.pivotpointconsulting.com. Follow us on Twitter @pivotpc.