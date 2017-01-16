WorkJam, the Digital Workplace Platform, today unveiled at the NRF Retail Big Show in New York, the latest version of its software service with the addition of Task Management. Task Management alongside other employee engagement enhancements, is further expanding WorkJam’s offering to retail and service organizations with an end-to-end solution to enable a digital workplace for customer-facing employees. The platform includes full integration with existing back-office systems in tandem with stand-alone capabilities to provide a seamless, real-time, digital employee experience which spans from scheduling, schedule execution including the broadcasting of open shifts, communication, training and operational tasks. WorkJam customers are able to reach the last mile of workforce management and bridge the gap with customer engagement.

"We are excited about this release and the adoption by our customers. By adding associate level task mangement into our mobile-first communication, schedule execution and micro learning platform, Workjam now enables retailers to better execute store-level campaigns. New product launches, marketing messages and service offering launches from corporate can now easily make their way to the associate, leading to superior customer experiences,” said Steven Kramer, Chief Executive Officer at WorkJam. “Whether you are using Workjam to conduct associate surveys on a new product, to review comprehension on a new training or policy, or to ensure a task is complete, Workjam is the only app that allows an employer to deliver a single lifecycle solution to their valued associates, creating the true digital workplace.”

Retailers and organizations in other service markets are changing at a rapid pace as they keep up with customer expectations and re-invent their customer experiences to remain competitive and relevant. With the WorkJam solution, companies are able to better execute against both strategic and tactical goals while driving efficiency and effectiveness in their operations. WorkJam provides the tools necessary to ensure that associates are integrated and aligned with corporate strategies so they can provide superior service and leading customer advocacy. WorkJam also allows for the building of associate skills and reworking processes in a way that balances employee needs with customer needs through discovery, agile scheduling and training, two-way communication and operational execution.

Most importantly, WorkJam is leveraging and extending the organization’s existing IT ecosystem to deliver a single, enterprise platform that is associate/user focused. Through this release, WorkJam continues to deliver a digital workplace in a simple, contemporary manner so that companies can achieve increased revenue, cost reductions and agility in a short period of time.

WorkJam is exhibiting at NRF between January 14-16 at the Javitz Center in New York at Booth #512. WorkJam will also be speaking at the conference with its customer Shell International on how Shell is creating a digital workplace for its global retail business.

About WorkJam

WorkJam is the only employee engagement suite on a mobile-first platform, empowering the digital workplace with shift-based and hourly workers to manage and optimize their entire employee-employer relationship life cycle with dynamic mobile schedule management, on-demand training and assessments, streamlined communication, employee recognition and reviews.

WorkJam increases sales conversion, drives down labor costs, lowers attrition rates, improves compliance, optimizes labor in relation to demand, and improves the customer experience through a more motivated and engaged staff. For employees, WorkJam delivers more control over their schedule providing work-life balance, as well as the opportunity to develop skills, improve sales acumen and maximize their earnings and advancing their economic well-being. Learn more about WorkJam at WorkJam.com.